NACE Ventures and Favor Entertainment Partner to Promote South Korean Idol Rock Band W24 in North America
NACE Ventures and Favor Entertainment partner to propel South Korean idol rock band W24 into the North American music scene.
NACE Ventures, a leading entertainment company committed to championing emerging talent and fostering diversity, announces an exciting partnership with Favor Entertainment, an entertainment agency based in South Korea. This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting the South Korean idol rock band W24 in the North American market, leveraging NACE Ventures' extensive network and Favor Entertainment's expertise to elevate the group's presence and upcoming album.
— Dulce Aranda
As part of the partnership, NACE Ventures will lend its strategic support to enhance W24's North American presence and facilitate the promotion of their highly anticipated upcoming album, currently in the works. With a focus on breaking down barriers for creative talent and brands, NACE Ventures is dedicated to providing W24 with the platform and resources they need to thrive in the competitive entertainment industry.
Favor Entertainment, known for its expertise in artist management and content production, shares NACE Ventures' vision of promoting cultural exchange and fostering global fandoms. By joining forces with NACE Ventures, Favor Entertainment aims to expand W24's reach and connect with fans across borders.
“We envision this collaboration with NACE as not only a pivotal milestone for W24's expansion into the U.S., a journey steadily prepared since the group’s debut, but also as a crucial initial stride for Favor Entertainment's artists to venture into the U.S. market in the future,” remarks Song Seung-jong, representative of Favor Entertainment.
As NACE Ventures and Favor Entertainment unite their expertise and resources to propel W24's journey into North America, fans can anticipate an electrifying fusion of cultural exchange and musical innovation. This partnership not only signifies a bold step towards expanding W24's global footprint but also underscores the companies' shared commitment to celebrating diversity and nurturing emerging talent.
With the upcoming album poised to captivate audiences on both sides of the Pacific, the stage is set for W24 to leave an indelible mark on the North American music scene.
In response to the partnership, NACE’s CEO, Dulce Aranda, added, "This collaboration truly reflects our commitment to nurturing cross-cultural dialogue and uplifting diverse voices in the entertainment industry. We're excited to join forces with Favor Entertainment and W24, adding their unique creativity and passion to enrich the North American music scene."
ABOUT NACE VENTURES
NACE Ventures is a US-based company dedicated to curating global entertainment experiences while championing diversity and inclusion. With a focus on empowering emerging talent, we provide strategic support to artists and brands, ensuring fair, beneficial, and outstanding opportunities.
