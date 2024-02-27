NACE Ventures: Empowering New Talent and Fostering Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
NACE Ventures joins the entertainment scene to redefine it through diversity & innovation. Empowering emerging talent for fair and immersive global experiences.
We are passionate about championing diversity and inclusion, ensuring that voices from all backgrounds are heard and celebrated.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NACE Ventures, a pioneering US-based company, is redefining the landscape of the entertainment industry with its commitment to showcasing new talent, fostering diversity, and ensuring fair, beneficial, and enjoyable experiences for upcoming artists and brands. Founded on the principles of Novelty, Artistry, Creative, and Entertainment, NACE Ventures is dedicated to curating global entertainment and lifestyle experiences while providing a safe and inclusive space for creative expression.
— Dulce Aranda
At the core of NACE Ventures' mission is the belief that every creative talent and brand has a unique story deserving of recognition on the global stage. With a focus on empowering emerging talent, the company serves as a strategic collaborator, offering comprehensive support in music, TV/film, fashion, beauty, art, and gaming industries.
"Our aim at NACE Ventures is to break down barriers for creative talent and brands, providing them with the platform and resources they need to thrive," said Dulce Aranda (NACE’s CEO and Talent Manager). "We are passionate about championing diversity and inclusion, ensuring that voices from all backgrounds are heard and celebrated."
Diversity is not just a buzzword at NACE Ventures; it's ingrained in the fabric of the company. As an all-women and ethnically diverse team, NACE Ventures is committed to creating opportunities for underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. By fostering an environment of inclusivity, the company aims to pave the way for a more equitable and representative future.
"We believe that diversity fuels creativity and innovation," said Danielle Gomes (NACE’s COO and Creative Director). "By embracing different perspectives and experiences, we can create richer, more authentic content that resonates with audiences worldwide."
Through strategic partnerships and innovative strategies, NACE Ventures elevates its clients and partners, crafting immersive experiences that captivate audiences across the globe. Whether it's launching a new artist's career or promoting a socially conscious brand, the company is dedicated to making an impact through creativity and authenticity.
"Our vision is to be the premier destination for emerging talent and forward-thinking brands," said Daneka Gilliland (NACE’s CMO and A&R). "We want to be known not only for our success in the entertainment industry but also for our commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and social responsibility."
"As we build our journey, we truly wish to empower creatives and brands to reach their full potential," Fatima Buzdar (NACE’s Chief Business Development Officer) added. "We strive to make the process fair, beneficial, and enjoyable for upcoming artists and brands, ensuring that they receive the support and recognition they deserve."
As NACE Ventures continues to grow and expand its reach, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower creatives and brands to reach their full potential. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and integrity, NACE Ventures is poised to shape the future of entertainment for generations to come.
—
ABOUT NACE VENTURES
NACE Ventures is a US-based company dedicated to curating global entertainment experiences while championing diversity and inclusion. With a focus on empowering emerging talent, we provide strategic support to artists and brands, ensuring fair, beneficial, and outstanding opportunities.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Marisol Garcia
NOVELTY, ARTISTRY, CREATIVE, AND ENTERTAINMENT VENTURES LLC
pr@naceventures.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube