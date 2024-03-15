The Good Time Fest Presented by House of Trees to Take Place 5/24-26 2024 at Inglewood's Iconic Hollywood Park Casino

Good Time Fest #LetsHaveAGoodTime

A portion of the festival proceeds honor Memorial Day, supporting local Inglewood-area programs for the families of fallen soldiers.

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to immerse yourself in a weekend of unparalleled excitement as the inaugural Good Time Festival, presented by House of Trees, descends upon the vibrant city of Inglewood, California, from May 24th to May 26th, 2024. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Hollywood Park Casino, this three-day extravaganza promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and community like no other.

Prepare to be transported on a journey through the rich tapestry of musical genres, as the Good Times Festival brings together legendary performers, rising stars, and local talent for an unforgettable experience. From hip-hop to R&B, soul to funk and comedy, this lineup has something for everyone.

"Hollywood Park Casino is proud to host the inaugural Good Time Festival, where music, comedy, and community come together in perfect harmony. We can't wait to welcome guests from near and far for a weekend filled with incredible performances and unforgettable experiences." - Hollywood Park Casino

Friday, May 24th Lineup:

Mr. Cheeks (The Lost Boyz)

CL Smooth (Pete Rock & CL Smooth)

Amber Navran (Moonchild)

Nice & Smooth

Grand Puba (Brand Nubian)

Adina Howard

H-Town

Saturday, May 25th Lineup

Hosted by LA's Iconic duo, The Baka Boyz:

Peter Gunz & Lord Tariq

Gwen Bunn

Chubb Rock

India Shawn

Lords Of The Underground

J Holiday

Black Sheep

Soul For Real

Experience the beautiful sound of live music in the heart of Inglewood, a city steeped in history and culture, and home to some of the most iconic venues in the world. As you dance the night away at Hollywood Park Casino, you'll be surrounded by the energy and excitement that only this legendary town can offer.

"It's always surreal for me to share the stage with legends that I grew up listening to," says artist J Holiday.

In addition to the incredible music lineup, festival-goers can indulge in delicious food, browse unique vendors, and connect with fellow music enthusiasts from across the globe. With special surprises in store, including a comedic guest appearance on Sunday that will be announced in early April, the Good Time Festival promises to be a weekend to remember.

"We can't wait to rock the Good Time Fest! We have not been to the West Coast to perform in quite some time and to share the stage with such a star-studded line-up is going to be something for all in attendance to experience!" says DoItAll (Lords of the Underground).

Tickets for the Good Time Festival go on sale on Friday, March 8, 2024. Don't miss your chance to be part of history as we kick off what promises to become an annual tradition of music, fun, and unforgettable memories.

A portion of the festival's proceeds will be directed towards supporting local charities and programs in the Inglewood area as a tribute to Memorial Day. This initiative is a heartfelt acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by our brave servicemembers and their families. By contributing to these programs, we aim to provide essential support and resources to veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their loved ones. Our commitment extends to empowering and uplifting those who have served our country selflessly, ensuring they receive the care, recognition, and assistance they deserve. Join us in honoring their service and sacrifice this Memorial Day by supporting our efforts to give back to the Inglewood community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.goodtimefest.com

About Hollywood Park Casino:

Hollywood Park Casino is Southern California's premier cardroom and entertainment destination, conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles and five minutes away from LAX in Inglewood, California. Our modern facility offers guests an enhanced gaming experience in a dynamic setting. With a wide range of card games, including poker and blackjack, along with live performances, events, and special promotions, there's always something exciting happening at Hollywood Park Casino. Committed to delivering exceptional service and hospitality, our dedicated team ensures that every guest enjoys a memorable experience. Join us at Hollywood Park Casino and discover the thrill of entertainment in the heart of Southern California.

About The Good Time Fest Inglewood:

Good Time Festival is a premier music and cultural event that brings together music lovers from all walks of life for an unforgettable experience. Presented by House of Trees, this annual festival celebrates the power of music to unite communities and create lasting memories. At Good Times Festival, attendees can expect an eclectic lineup featuring a diverse array of artists spanning multiple genres, from hip-hop and R&B to soul, funk, and beyond. Whether you're a fan of legendary performers or excited to discover emerging talent, Good Time Festival offers something for everyone. More than just a music festival, Good Times Festival is a celebration of culture, creativity, and connection. With delicious food, unique vendors, and immersive experiences, attendees are invited to explore and engage with the vibrant spirit of the festival grounds.

