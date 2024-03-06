Rona Li Appointed SCAN Group’s New Corporate Vice President, Corporate Development Operating Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has appointed Rona Li as its new Corporate Vice President, Corporate Development Operating Partner.
In her role, Li will collaborate with leadership across SCAN and oversee growth and scalability for SCAN Group’s portfolio companies:
• Welcome Health - A medical group focused on providing best in class primary care to older adults, using the philosophy of geriatrics, in the comfort of their own home, both in-person and virtually.
• Homebase Medical – A provider group that provides palliative care, chronic disease management, care transition management and in-depth personal health assessments to people in their homes.
• Healthcare in Action - A street-based not-for-profit medical group that provides comprehensive healthcare services, behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment, as well as housing navigation and care management support for individuals experiencing homelessness.
• myPlace Health - An integrated care delivery organization designed to provide personalized care through the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model.
Li will be responsible for identifying untapped opportunities for growth and promoting collaboration between different parts of the portfolio, with the goal of continuing to innovate care and services that will help solve some of the most vexing healthcare challenges facing seniors and vulnerable populations.
“We are excited to have Rona in this role as she brings extensive experience in developing early-stage companies into successful operations,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Our portfolio companies have achieved significant milestones, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement and growth as we innovate care for the people we serve.”
"SCAN’s mission resonates so deeply with me,” said Li. “I look forward to the opportunity to connect strategic assets and functions across SCAN and to further our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent and create value for those we serve.”
Rona has dedicated the last several years of her career to early-stage venture & innovation, specializing in identifying opportunities for mature organizations in regulated industries to find ways to evolve & transform their businesses amidst changing market and regulatory environments.
Before joining SCAN, Li served as Managing Director at Redesign Health, where she led the deployment of $56M to found and fund 14 companies. She also served as a thought leader in developing the organization’s enterprise sales & partnerships approach. Li also spent several years as a Venture Architect at BCG Digital Ventures, partnering with Fortune 500 companies to rapidly invent, scale, and invest in new businesses in the healthcare, energy, and hospitality industries.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
