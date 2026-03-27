SCAN Names Industry Veteran Aman Bhandari as its First Chief AI Officer to Lead Enterprise AI Strategy

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group (SCAN), a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s top ten Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced the appointment of Aman Bhandari, Ph.D., as Chief AI Officer, a new leadership role that underscores SCAN’s commitment to advancing how artificial intelligence (AI) can support and empower its workforce and improve the quality of service delivered to members.Bhandari will lead SCAN’s enterprise AI and advanced analytics strategy, helping the organization scale new AI applications across operations and care delivery.“Most organizations in healthcare are still in the early stages of figuring out how to adopt AI responsibly and effectively,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “At SCAN, we see AI as a powerful tool not just in traditional areas like risk adjustment, but to support the people doing the work every day, from member services teams to clinicians at the bedside. We’re excited to welcome Aman and the unique combination of technical expertise, policy insight and business leadership he brings as we continue to advance our AI capabilities.”SCAN’s approach to AI centers on enabling employees to develop and apply AI tools that address the challenges they face in their day-to-day work. The organization is already training and empowering staff across departments to build AI-enabled solutions that support decision-making, streamline workflows and improve clinical and service delivery. These efforts include tools that summarize medical charts to support transitions of care, as well as call summarization and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) that assist SCAN’s member services advocates.In a distinctive approach to advancing AI across the organization, Bhandari will report to Lindsay Crawley Herbert, Chief People and Transformation Officer, positioning the AI function within SCAN’s People and Transformation organization. While many companies house AI solely within technology teams, SCAN’s structure reflects a broader view: realizing the potential of AI requires not only new technology, but also the culture, skills and training that enable employees to use it effectively and responsibly across the enterprise.“We believe that successful AI transformation is fundamentally about people,” said Crawley-Herbert. “The challenge with AI isn’t implementing the technology—it’s marrying the complexity of the technology with how the workforce adopts and uses it effectively and ethically. That intersection is where SCAN is focusing its efforts. By placing this role within the People and Transformation team, we are reinforcing that employees are at the heart of AI adoption, and Aman’s expertise makes him exceptionally well positioned to help lead this work forward.”Bhandari brings experience building and leading AI and advanced analytics organizations across both the public and private sectors. He has launched multiple AI initiatives from the ground up within Fortune 500 companies, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., where he helped advance the use of data and AI across research, clinical development, commercial operations and general and administrative operations like human resources.At Vertex, he founded and led one of the healthcare industry’s longest-standing AI teams, spanning nearly nine years. During his time there his work combined expertise in policy, technology and enterprise transformation, using complex data and AI techniques to generate novel insights and scaled solutions for multiple disease areas as well as areas ranging from clinical trial operations to marketing and business strategy.Bhandari also served at The White House as Senior Advisor to the U.S. and HHS Chief Technology Officer, and as a Senior Health Economist at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, where he helped shape health technology and data policy initiatives.“SCAN has a powerful mission and an organizational culture that is genuinely committed to AI innovation in service of the populations they care for,” said Bhandari. “What drew me here is the organization’s mission and belief that AI should empower the workforce. By giving employees, the tools and capabilities to build solutions within their own domains, SCAN is creating a model for how healthcare organizations can responsibly harness AI to solve real problems.”This appointment reflects SCAN’s continued evolution as an organization that pairs its mission-driven healthcare model with thoughtful adoption of emerging technologies. As the healthcare industry explores how to responsibly scale AI, SCAN is focused on building tools that support its workforce and improve the quality of service and care delivered to its members.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 440,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

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