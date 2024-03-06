NikoHealth Demonstrates Unwavering Commitment to Clients Amid Change Healthcare Outage
Amid Change Healthcare outage, NikoHealth swiftly partners with Availity to ensure seamless operations, prioritizing client satisfaction and service continuity.
Our clients' ongoing business operations and operational continuity are our utmost priorities”MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid challenges facing the healthcare sector, NikoHealth, a leading provider of HME/DME business process automation software, reaffirms its commitment to customer satisfaction and uninterrupted service delivery. In response to the recent cyber security incident leading to an outage reported by Change Healthcare as of February 21st, NikoHealth swiftly mobilized its incident response and business continuity protocols to ensure the resilience of its operations and to limit any ongoing disruptions for its clients.
Recognizing the critical impact of the outage caused by Change Healthcare and the significant disruption experienced by HME/DME providers in their billing and revenue cycle processes, NikoHealth took proactive measures. Engaging with several clearinghouse vendors, NikoHealth sought the ideal partner to ensure seamless business continuity for its valued customers. After thorough consideration and evaluation, NikoHealth is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Availity as a clearinghouse partner.
"Our clients' ongoing business operations and operational continuity are our utmost priorities," stated Michael Kutsak, CEO at NikoHealth. "In light of the recent challenges posed by the Change Healthcare outage, we took decisive action to secure a robust solution that aligns with our commitment to reliability and agility. Partnering with Availity exemplifies our proactive approach and unwavering dedication to supporting our clients through any unforeseen circumstances."
By integrating Availity's clearinghouse services into its ecosystem, NikoHealth reinforces its position as a software solutions partner that not only anticipates challenges but also delivers swift and effective solutions. Availity's proven track record of reliability and innovation seamlessly aligns with NikoHealth's mission to empower its customers with integrated functionality for streamlined electronic claims transactions.
NikoHealth assures its clients that this strategic partnership with Availity will mitigate the impact of the recent disruption and fortify its capabilities to navigate future challenges. The company remains resolute in its commitment to delivering unparalleled service excellence, ensuring the seamless flow of electronic transactions for claims processing and payer remittances.
As the healthcare industry evolves and faces unprecedented challenges, NikoHealth reaffirms its dedication to innovation, agility, and client-centricity. The integration of Availity as a clearinghouse partner underscores NikoHealth's proactive stance in safeguarding the interests of its clients and fostering resilience.
About NikoHealth:
NikoHealth provides all-in-one, cloud-based home medical equipment business process automation software that encompasses billing and revenue cycle management, inventory, ordering, document management, intelligent scheduling, analytics and reporting tools, and real-time insights for a “standout” user experience.
