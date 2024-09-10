RedSail Technologies Partners with NikoHealth as Preferred Software for SystemOne® HME/DME Customers

NikoHealth

RedSail selects NikoHealth’s advanced cloud platform to transition SystemOne customers, offering innovative features and scalability for HME/DME providers.

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RedSail Technologies, a leading provider of innovative solutions for pharmacies, is excited to announce a partnership with NikoHealth to elevate the service offered to HME/DME pharmacy customers. This collaboration will introduce RedSail Technologies' SystemOne customers to the advanced, HME-focused features of NikoHealth's cutting-edge platform.Strategic Decision for Enhanced HME/DME Customer Experience“For customers seeking a more HME-focused system, NikoHealth emerged as the preferred choice due to its next-generation, cloud-based HME system, which offers robust features that have garnered excellent customer feedback,” said Josh Howland, President of Pharmacy Management Systems at RedSail Technologies. “Key factors influencing our decision included NikoHealth’s rapid growth in the HME market and its modern, end-to-end solution with competitive pricing. We encourage everyone to connect directly with NikoHealth to explore these benefits further.”Innovative Features and Future-Proofing CapabilitiesNikoHealth was selected for its innovative approach to HME management. The platform boasts advanced features, including order and inventory management, resupply, flexible open APIs, and billing, with an industry-leading user interface. These capabilities make NikoHealth the ideal choice for RedSail customers seeking to future-proof their businesses.Positioning Clients for Success in the Evolving HME/DME Landscape“RedSail’s decision to partner with us for their HME clients validates our innovative approach and industry leadership,” said Michael Kutsak, CEO of NikoHealth. "We are dedicated to facilitating seamless transitions and offering RedSail customers innovative solutions and unparalleled support. We are excited to empower them with the necessary tools to succeed in the HME/DME sector."-###-About RedSail TechnologiesWith 11,500 pharmacies reaching over 9 million patients monthly, RedSail Technologies is the leader in pharmacy software, data solutions, and services. Its mission is to build the country’s most clinically advanced and financially sustainable pharmacy network. Pharmacies in the RedSail AdvantageNetwork receive integrated tools and connectivity needed for success, allowing them to focus on patient care. RedSail Technologies’ customers include community, long-term care, outpatient, HME/DME, and specialty pharmacies, alongside pharma, payer, and strategic industry partners. RedSail offers solutions for pharmacy operations, transactional and medical billing services, and patient engagement and education through brands PioneerRx, Axys, BestRx, PowerLine, TransactRx, and QS/1About NikoHealth NikoHealth is a leading provider of cloud-based HME management solutions dedicated to optimizing operations, boosting efficiency, and fostering growth. The platform features automated billing, resupply management, order and inventory control, and robust API integration, all within an industry-leading user interface designed for operational efficiency. With real-time insights, comprehensive compliance reporting, and seamless integration capabilities, NikoHealth is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, improve patient care, and support the growth and success of HME/DME providers.

