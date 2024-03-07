Numina Group to Demonstrate its RDS™ Warehouse Order Orchestration Suite at Modex 2024, Booth B7445
Known as Warehouse Automation Experts, Numina’s Booth is a recommended stop for companies at Modex to view next-generation solutions to future-proof operations.WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, Numina Group will show new, advanced warehouse automation capabilities at Modex in Booth B7445. This year, Numina is unveiling its RDS™ WES-WCS Order Orchestration Platform, an enhanced software platform designed to enable companies to achieve optimal order fulfillment efficiency by combining order orchestration with end-to-end warehouse automation for higher warehouse efficiency.
“Warehouse order orchestration platforms offer a tremendous competitive advantage for companies managing complex order fulfillment requirements, integrating diverse automation technologies including robotics, and balancing labor requirements across their operations,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO and Founder of Numina Group.
“Our RDS WES-WCS Orchestration Platform uses AI and advanced logic to better manage and optimize a multitude of workflows across the fulfillment operation. It enables companies to unite processes, people, and material handling technologies into a single solution that provides up-to-the-minute operational performance reporting and order throughput visibility.”
RDS Warehouse Order Orchestration goes far beyond traditional warehouse execution and control solutions to provide superior wave, batch, or continuous order release methods with intelligence-driven automation that truly optimizes order fulfillment. The solution supports a wide variety of workflow tasks such as picking, put-away, replenishment, order consolidation, cycle counting, shipping sortation, and pallet building with RDS Victory Voice™.
Debut of RDS Voyage AI™
At the show, Numina will also unveil RDS Voyage AI. This new tool enables companies to generate, manage, and modify business fulfillment rules in their warehouse automation system based on real-time data analytics captured by the RDS platform.
“RDS Voyage AI’s capabilities will empower companies to quantitatively increase worker productivity while helping reduce warehouse operating costs. It uses best-in-class AI-driven business rules that optimize warehouse execution and overall robotic utilization levels,” said Hanrahan. “RDS Voyages also allows our customers to take ownership of the configuration of their warehouse systems without having to rely on third-party resources and custom coding.”
Numina has more than four decades of experience as an independent warehouse systems integrator in the material handling market and is a trusted resource for discovering cutting-edge warehouse automation solutions for order fulfillment and distribution operations.
This year, Numina will conduct live demos of orchestrated warehouse technology solutions that deliver maximum productivity such as synchronized voice picking, BatchBot™ AMRs, and more, in Booth B7445.
Numina’s Modex Booth B7445 Happenings
Numina will provide real-time demonstrations of unified warehouse automation.
RDS Warehouse Orchestration & Execution Software Unifies:
o Gen3 Voice Picking
o AMR Batch Pick Carts
o Pack and Ship SLAM Automation
Educational Opportunity – SLAM Order Fulfillment 101
Respected automation expert Patrick Hanrahan, Vice President of Business Development, will be presenting in Theater G on Wednesday March 13th at 10:30 a.m.
Press Conference – Numina Group’s Booth B7445
Monday, March 11th at 11:30 a.m.
Warehouse automation experts will be on hand to answer your questions. Learn how Numina Group works with clients to define, design, and implement warehouse automation solutions to optimize their operations.
Jennifer Maloney
Numina Group
+1 7735047504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn