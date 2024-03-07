VIPC Awards CCF Grant to SeedMetrics for Upgraded Business Intelligence Platform

Enabling organizations of all sizes to transform their operations and performance with data analytics and business intelligence.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that SeedMetrics, LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Richmond, Va.-based SeedMetrics offers a fully managed business intelligence solution tailored for executives and decision-makers at small-to-medium-sized companies and startups. The platform offers seamless automation of data extraction and cross-platform interoperability, addressing the common challenge faced by organizations in producing executive reports from disparate data sources. Rather than relying on tedious manual processes or investing in expensive tools and talent, SeedMetrics allows users to access real-time, actionable insights on core performance metrics, including customer acquisition costs, cash forecasting, and profit and loss analyses. By streamlining workflows, eliminating manual efforts, and simplifying complex analyses into digestible business intelligence reports, SeedMetrics offers a compelling, cost-effective solution to its clients. Their ‘plug-and-play’ implementation allows executives without a technical resource to easily, effectively, and immediately utilize the platform.

“Many mid-market businesses have siloed data sources that don’t speak to one another. Our team has built a solution that automates data extraction and integration across an organization’s core business tools to provide the business insights expected of a full-stack data team,” said DJ Lee, SeedMetrics’ Founder and CEO. “Now, with CCF funding, we are able to integrate with most major accounting, billing, CRM, and human resource platforms to provide detailed analysis around customer retention, lifetime value, unit economics, and more.”

In addition to enhanced software connection options, the CCF grant is enabling SeedMetrics to improve self-service user functionality of the platform.

“SeedMetrics is making data analytics accessible and affordable to companies that have previously been pushed out of the market. They’ve identified a clear need within small- and mid-sized companies and demonstrated an understanding of the path forward. We are eager to see this Virginia startup help others like them understand their business’s performance and leverage the available data in a climate where data is paramount for informed decision making,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director of Private Sector Grants.

About SeedMetrics

SeedMetrics is an end-to-end, fully managed business intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates data from across an organization to provide actionable business insights to decision-makers and key stakeholders. Our team is passionate about empowering mid-market businesses and startups with a cost-effective solution that automates core management reporting and extracts actionable insights out of their data.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC also collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.



Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC)| Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.

