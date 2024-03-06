Power to Pitch CEO Kat Weaver Nominated for Two Awards at The DEC Network’s State of Entrepreneurship Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Power to Pitch Co-Founder and CEO, Kat Weaver has been nominated for both Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and Startup Evangelist of the Year, two separate categories as part of The DEC Network’s State of Entrepreneurship Awards.
Weaver's nomination for both the Startup Evangelist of the Year and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year reflects her dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and driving innovation in the Dallas startup community. Her recent recognition as one of the 6 Investors Fueling the North Texas Boom reported on by Dallas Innovates, further solidifies her position as a leading voice in the local entrepreneurial landscape.
According to their website, The DEC Network's State of Entrepreneurship event and awards recognize key contributors driving DFW’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem. Nominees in nine separate categories are voted on by community members, and on March 7, 2024, local entrepreneurs, influencers, and supporters come together in one place to celebrate the region’s startup ecosystem.
As a “pitching pioneer” in the startup community, Kat Weaver's positive impact on startup founders extends far beyond her own entrepreneurial successes. Through Power to Pitch, alongside her partner, Katie Dunn, an angel investor and finance expert, she has equipped countless founders with the resources and knowledge needed to get “founders funded faster.”
“Kat’s dedication to founders and connecting them stems from her own experience as an entrepreneur, being scrappy with resources, and knowing the value of a warm introduction,” said Dunn. “Because she’s been-there-done-that, she understands the “founder journey” and comes from a place of true empathy and passion to make their lives easier.”
Weaver's dual nominations at The DEC State Entrepreneurship State of Entrepreneurship Awards 2024 underscore her commitment to driving positive change and fostering a culture of innovation in Dallas and beyond.
About Power to Pitch
Founded in 2021, by serial entrepreneur Kat Weaver and investor Katie Dunn, Power to Pitch helps founders raise their first round of capital and get directly matched with investors. To date Power to Pitch has helped new founders raise over $20 Million in grants and venture capital.
Jenny Beres
