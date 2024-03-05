Keith Urban to Headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand

ILLINOIS, March 5 - Rising star MacKenzie Porter will open for Urban





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Two-time, CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will perform at Fri., Aug. 9 with special guest MacKenzie Porter. Two-time, CMA Entertainer of the Yearwill perform at the Illinois State Fair onwith special guest





Urban has won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.





Inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2023 by Dolly Parton, Urban made a return to the American Idol stage as both a mentor and performer, performed on the finale of NBC's The Voice and closed his critically hailed Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Even more exciting for fans of Keith Urban is the upcoming release of new music, including an as of yet unnamed album to be release later this year.





The new music joins a litany of chart-topping songs including "Blue Ain't Your Color", "Wasted Time", "Somebody Like You", "Long Hot Summer" and "One Too Many", his duet with P!nk, his 43rd Top 10 single, that garnered over 100 million Spotify streams.





Urban consistently reminds music lovers around the globe why he is one of the world's best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive through an electric combination of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.





"Keith Urban is a country music legend, and we are delighted to bring him to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "His music spans decades and appeals to generations of fans."





MacKenzie Porter, who rose to fame with her critically acclaimed, six-week U.S. No. 1 Dustin Lynch duet "Thinking 'Bout You," returns with a full-length debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, set for release April 26. Making her mark with standout hits like "Pickup," which earned her a 2023 CMT Music Awards nomination for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, and best-known head-bobber "These Days," her "mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs'' (Billboard) continue to earn accolades. Porter has toured the globe opening for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, and Rascal Flatts, and recently wrapped her own debut Canadian headline tour.





Ticket sales for Keith Urban go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster





Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



