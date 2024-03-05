New Partnership Will Address Childhood Obesity, Chronic Disease

CANADA, March 5 - Nova Scotia is partnering with Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. to create the Nova Scotia Lighthouse project, an initiative that will address childhood obesity and chronic disease in the province.

The Nova Scotia Lighthouse project will bring together healthcare, academic and economic leaders to identify barriers and challenges that contribute to poor health outcomes. Business, academia and community organizations will be invited to submit proposals to address them.

Nova Scotia is the first jurisdiction in the world to deliver this initiative outside of Denmark.

“Expanding access is only one side of transforming healthcare. We also need to look at the underlying issues that impact the health of Nova Scotians that cause them to seek care in the first place,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This partnership will create an opportunity to work together across sectors to find new and innovative solutions to help Nova Scotians and reduce the pressure on our healthcare system.”

In June, the Nova Scotia Lighthouse project will release innovation challenges and invite business and industry in Nova Scotia to propose solutions. Proposals will be evaluated and those selected will receive funding.

The Nova Scotia Lighthouse project is based on a concept from the Danish Business Promotion Agency, Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Novo Nordisk, research institutions and technology companies.

In May 2023, the Province and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding focused on improving the healthcare system, which established four areas of collaboration. Non-communicable disease management and care is one of those areas this partnership and initiative will address.

Quotes:

“Novo Nordisk is very proud to be part of this innovative public-private partnership in Nova Scotia, which is focused on preventing the rising rates of childhood obesity and chronic disease. The project underscores the importance of working with invested partners and demonstrates Novo Nordisk’s commitment to our purpose of driving change to defeat serious chronic diseases. We look forward to identifying solutions that will help improve the health of Nova Scotians.”

— Vince Lamanna, Senior Vice-President and President, Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

“The Lighthouse Life Science model showcases Denmark's tradition of public-private partnerships. It involves diverse groups working together to benefit society and tackle complex issues. Collaborating across sectors is crucial for addressing chronic diseases, which are influenced by genetics, social factors, and access to innovative treatments. We applaud Nova Scotia for taking the lead in this initiative and look forward to the project's success as we enhance our bilateral co-operation.”

— Hanne Fugl Eskjær, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark

Quick Facts: