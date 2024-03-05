Submit Release
Russia-Azerbaijan talks

RUSSIA, March 5 - Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov during their meeting in Baku

5 March 2024

Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov meet in Baku

5 March 2024

Russia-Azerbaijan talks

5 March 2024

Mikhail Mishustin at the Russia-Azerbaijan talks in Baku

5 March 2024

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov at the Russia-Azerbaijan talks in Baku. Left: Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev who is also Azerbaijan’s Co-Chair of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation; right: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu

5 March 2024

Documents signed following the Russia-Azerbaijan talks

5 March 2024

Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov during their meeting in Baku

Excerpts from the transcript: 

Ali Asadov: Mr Mishustin, members of the Russian delegation, I am very pleased to welcome you in Azerbaijan. Welcome to Azerbaijan. We are very happy to see you again in Baku.

Mr Mishustin, first of all, I would like to sincerely thank you for the exceptional hospitality and warm welcome provided to me and the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan during our working visit to Moscow last December.

Colleagues, as you know, on 7 February an early presidential election was held in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people once again voted for peace, stability and progress. According to the election results, Ilham Aliyev won with 92.12 percent of the votes.

The President approved the new Government of Azerbaijan and set new tasks for us both in domestic and foreign policy.

More to be posted soon...

