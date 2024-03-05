Russia-Azerbaijan talks

RUSSIA, March 5 - Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Ali Asadov: Mr Mishustin, members of the Russian delegation, I am very pleased to welcome you in Azerbaijan. Welcome to Azerbaijan. We are very happy to see you again in Baku.

Mr Mishustin, first of all, I would like to sincerely thank you for the exceptional hospitality and warm welcome provided to me and the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan during our working visit to Moscow last December.

Colleagues, as you know, on 7 February an early presidential election was held in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people once again voted for peace, stability and progress. According to the election results, Ilham Aliyev won with 92.12 percent of the votes.

The President approved the new Government of Azerbaijan and set new tasks for us both in domestic and foreign policy.

