Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea John Catsimatidis VIP Celebrity Guests at Luxury Gala on Oscars Weekend

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis KTLA Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Philanthropist Focus Magazine Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe dates Andrea John AJ Catsimatidis Princely family Dr. Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe from the Royal Danish Prince Waldemar Line that distances themselves from Alexander and Heinrich Donatus Teddy from the other line. Only Prince Mario-Max has a Royal Danish Grandmother and Great-Grandmother not others.

US-based German Royal His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and his Girlfriend Billionaire Heiress AJ Andrea John Catsimatidis land in Hollywood!

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea John Catsimatidis are excited to applaud the best of the Industry 2024 and support the good cause of the Luxury Gala in Hollywood 2024. The Prince invited.” — Robert W. Cabell

HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxury Gala with the screening of the Oscars on Sunday March 10th 2024 announced the presence of TV-anchor and lawyer Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe in company of AJ Catsimatidis, daughter of Radio-icon John Catsimatidis, in Hollywood California. Hollywood Powerhouse Samira Kazemi organizes a night of glitz, glamour, and Hollywood magic at this annual charity Gala. This star-filled extravaganza will take place at the Universal Studios Hilton Hotel, situated at 555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608.

The Luxury Gala on Oscars Weekend (Academy Awards 2024) kicks off with a dazzling Red Carpet experience, followed by a sumptuous Sushi Bar, hors d’oeuvres, a selection of beverages, and a delectable three-course dinner. The night continues with a captivating Fashion Show, live performances, dancing, and an unforgettable After-party. To make the evening even more exciting, we’ve prepared an array of amazing Silent Auction Items and an illustrious Award Ceremony. Aidan Beni will showcase his newest creations (instagram @aidanbeni) and Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe praised the designer: "One of the nicest and kindest people in the Hollywood fashion circles. No wonder he is friends with Samira who is a hollywood fixture since decades!".

Samira knows Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe his mother Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe und knew his father Waldemar Prince zu Schaumburg-Lippe who all followed the career of Samira and her Network with excitement: "We can not wait to see al our West coast friends at the amazing gala and help the good cause!".

Prince Mario-Max is excited to see who will win and confirms that he has seen almost all productions, actors and nominees distinguished works: "I love what magic my colleagues put together and the entertainment industry will always be the driving force of Hollywood California. It is good to be home for the Oscars weekend", the Emmy's Judge adds:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

BRADLEY COOPER

Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO

Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI

The Holdovers

CILLIAN MURPHY

Oppenheimer

JEFFREY WRIGHT

American Fiction

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

STERLING K. BROWN

American Fiction

ROBERT DE NIRO

Killers of the Flower Moon

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

Oppenheimer

RYAN GOSLING

Barbie

MARK RUFFALO

Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

ANNETTE BENING

Nyad

LILY GLADSTONE

Killers of the Flower Moon

SANDRA HÜLLER

Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN

Maestro

EMMA STONE

Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

EMILY BLUNT

Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS

The Color Purple

AMERICA FERRERA

Barbie

JODIE FOSTER

Nyad

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH

The Holdovers

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

THE BOY AND THE HERON

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

ELEMENTAL

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

NIMONA

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

ROBOT DREAMS

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

CINEMATOGRAPHY

NOMINEES

EL CONDE

Edward Lachman

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Rodrigo Prieto

MAESTRO

Matthew Libatique

OPPENHEIMER

Hoyte van Hoytema

POOR THINGS

Robbie Ryan

COSTUME DESIGN

NOMINEES

BARBIE

Jacqueline Durran

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Jacqueline West

NAPOLEON

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

OPPENHEIMER

Ellen Mirojnick

POOR THINGS

Holly Waddington

DIRECTING

NOMINEES

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Justine Triet

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Martin Scorsese

OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Lanthimos

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

THE ETERNAL MEMORY

Maite Alberdi

FOUR DAUGHTERS

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

TO KILL A TIGER

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

NOMINEES

THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

THE BARBER OF LITTLE ROCK

John Hoffman and Christine Turner

ISLAND IN BETWEEN

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

THE LAST REPAIR SHOP

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

NǍI NAI & WÀI PÓ

Sean Wang and Sam Davis

FILM EDITING

NOMINEES

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Laurent Sénéchal

THE HOLDOVERS

Kevin Tent

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Thelma Schoonmaker

OPPENHEIMER

Jennifer Lame

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

IO CAPITANO

Italy

PERFECT DAYS

Japan

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Spain

THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE

Germany

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

United Kingdom

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

NOMINEES

GOLDA

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

MAESTRO

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

OPPENHEIMER

Luisa Abel

POOR THINGS

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

NOMINEES

AMERICAN FICTION

Laura Karpman

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

John Williams

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robbie Robertson

OPPENHEIMER

Ludwig Göransson

POOR THINGS

Jerskin Fendrix

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

NOMINEES

THE FIRE INSIDE

from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

I'M JUST KEN

from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

IT NEVER WENT AWAY

from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

WAHZHAZHE (A SONG FOR MY PEOPLE)

from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?

from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

BEST PICTURE

NOMINEES

AMERICAN FICTION

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

BARBIE

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

THE HOLDOVERS

Mark Johnson, Producer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

MAESTRO

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

OPPENHEIMER

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

PAST LIVES

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

POOR THINGS

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

James Wilson, Producer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

NOMINEES

BARBIE

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

NAPOLEON

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

OPPENHEIMER

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

POOR THINGS

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

NOMINEES

LETTER TO A PIG

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

NINETY-FIVE SENSES

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

OUR UNIFORM

Yegane Moghaddam

PACHYDERME

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

NOMINEES

THE AFTER

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

INVINCIBLE

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

KNIGHT OF FORTUNE

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

SOUND

NOMINEES

THE CREATOR

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MAESTRO

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

OPPENHEIMER

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

VISUAL EFFECTS

NOMINEES

THE CREATOR

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

GODZILLA MINUS ONE

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

NAPOLEON

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

AMERICAN FICTION

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

BARBIE

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

OPPENHEIMER

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Screenplay by Tony McNamara

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Written by Jonathan Glazer

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

THE HOLDOVERS

Written by David Hemingson

MAESTRO

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

MAY DECEMBER

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

PAST LIVES

Written by Celine Song.

Last Years winners and nominees of 2023 have been:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER

BRENDAN FRASER

The Whale

NOMINEES

AUSTIN BUTLER

Elvis

COLIN FARRELL

The Banshees of Inisherin

PAUL MESCAL

Aftersun

BILL NIGHY

Living

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER

KE HUY QUAN

Everything Everywhere All at Once

NOMINEES

BRENDAN GLEESON

The Banshees of Inisherin

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

Causeway

JUDD HIRSCH

The Fabelmans

BARRY KEOGHAN

The Banshees of Inisherin

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER

MICHELLE YEOH

Everything Everywhere All at Once

NOMINEES

CATE BLANCHETT

Tár

ANA DE ARMAS

Blonde

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH

To Leslie

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

The Fabelmans

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER

JAMIE LEE CURTIS

Everything Everywhere All at Once

NOMINEES

ANGELA BASSETT

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

HONG CHAU

The Whale

KERRY CONDON

The Banshees of Inisherin

STEPHANIE HSU

Everything Everywhere All at Once

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

WINNER

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

NOMINEES

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

THE SEA BEAST

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

TURNING RED

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

James Friend

NOMINEES

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS

Darius Khondji

ELVIS

Mandy Walker

EMPIRE OF LIGHT

Roger Deakins

TÁR

Florian Hoffmeister

COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Ruth Carter

NOMINEES

BABYLON

Mary Zophres

ELVIS

Catherine Martin

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Shirley Kurata

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS

Jenny Beavan

DIRECTING

WINNER

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

NOMINEES

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Martin McDonagh

THE FABELMANS

Steven Spielberg

TÁR

Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

Ruben Östlund

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

WINNER

NAVALNY

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

NOMINEES

ALL THAT BREATHES

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

FIRE OF LOVE

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

WINNER

THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

NOMINEES

HAULOUT

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?

Jay Rosenblatt

THE MARTHA MITCHELL EFFECT

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

STRANGER AT THE GATE

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

FILM EDITING

WINNER

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Paul Rogers

NOMINEES

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

ELVIS

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

TÁR

Monika Willi

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Eddie Hamilton

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

WINNER

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Germany

NOMINEES

ARGENTINA, 1985

Argentina

CLOSE

Belgium

EO

Poland

THE QUIET GIRL

Ireland

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER

THE WHALE

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

NOMINEES

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

THE BATMAN

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

ELVIS

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

WINNER

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Volker Bertelmann

NOMINEES

BABYLON

Justin Hurwitz

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Carter Burwell

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Son Lux

THE FABELMANS

John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

WINNER

NAATU NAATU

from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

NOMINEES

APPLAUSE

from Tell It like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

HOLD MY HAND

from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

LIFT ME UP

from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

THIS IS A LIFE

from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

BEST PICTURE

WINNER

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

NOMINEES

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Malte Grunert, Producer

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

ELVIS

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

THE FABELMANS

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

TÁR

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

WOMEN TALKING

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

NOMINEES

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

BABYLON

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

ELVIS

Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

THE FABELMANS

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

WINNER

THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

NOMINEES

THE FLYING SAILOR

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

ICE MERCHANTS

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

MY YEAR OF DICKS

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

AN OSTRICH TOLD ME THE WORLD IS FAKE AND I THINK I BELIEVE IT

Lachlan Pendragon

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

WINNER

AN IRISH GOODBYE

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

NOMINEES

IVALU

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

LE PUPILLE

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

NIGHT RIDE

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

THE RED SUITCASE

Cyrus Neshvad

SOUND

WINNER

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

NOMINEES

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

THE BATMAN

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

ELVIS

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

NOMINEES

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

THE BATMAN

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

WINNER

WOMEN TALKING

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

NOMINEES

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Written by Rian Johnson

LIVING

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

WINNER

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

NOMINEES

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Written by Martin McDonagh

THE FABELMANS

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

TÁR

Written by Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

ACTOR

Philantropist His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe in action with Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe