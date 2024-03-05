Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,234 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Robbery

 

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District arrested a man for a robbery after he stole the victim’s jacket.

 

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, for the report of an assault. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed the suspect and the victims were involved in a dispute inside of an establishment. Once the involved parties went outside, the suspect assaulted the victims and sprayed them with pepper spray. The suspect took one of the victim’s jacket then fled the scene.

 

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.

 

20-year-old Jaleel Smith, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery and Simple Assault.

 

CCN: 24033096

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more