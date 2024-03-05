MPD Arrests Man for Robbery

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District arrested a man for a robbery after he stole the victim’s jacket.

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, for the report of an assault. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed the suspect and the victims were involved in a dispute inside of an establishment. Once the involved parties went outside, the suspect assaulted the victims and sprayed them with pepper spray. The suspect took one of the victim’s jacket then fled the scene.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.

20-year-old Jaleel Smith, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery and Simple Assault.

CCN: 24033096