MPD Arrests Man for Arson

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced a man has been arrested for starting a fire in his apartment in his building.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, at approximately 3:55 p.m. First District officers responded to the 900 block of 5th Street, Southeast for the report of a fire inside of an apartment. Members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services extinguished the fire.

The investigation at the scene revealed that the suspect intentionally set fire to his apartment after receiving a notice of past-due rent from the property manager. The suspect threatened the property manager and returned to his apartment. Once inside his apartment, he set items on fire.

63-year-old Mitchell Cooper, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Arson and Threats to do Bodily Harm.

CCN 24033551