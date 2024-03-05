(Subscription required) Almost 40% of the 1,731 judges and justices who responded to a survey from the Judicial Council described themselves as non-white, according to annual, statutorily required statistics released Friday. That’s up from 38.6% in 2022. Nine percent were Black, 12.5% were Hispanic or Latino, just under 10% were Asian and 4.8% were more than one race.
California's Judicial Diversity Inched Upward in 2023, Report Finds
