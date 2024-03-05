The Attorney General’s Office filed charges today directly in Scotts Bluff County District Court. Brian Wasson, who previously served as a Police Captain for the Scottsbluff Police Department, pled to two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking in excess of $5,000. Bond was set, and Mr. Wasson surrendered himself and was booked. His sentencing is scheduled for April 23rd in Scottsbluff.
You just read:
Former Scottsbluff Police Captain Pleads Guilty to Two Felonies
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.