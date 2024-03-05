"The Truth About Reading" Documentary Selected for SXSW EDU 2024 Film Lineup

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive producer Chris Wiser, Abundance Studios®, and The John Corcoran Foundation, in collaboration with DNA Films, Announce the Selection of "The Truth About Reading '' for the SXSW EDU Film Lineup.

Executive producer Chris Wiser, Abundance Studios®, and The John Corcoran Foundation, in collaboration with acclaimed production house DNA Films, proudly announce that their latest documentary, "The Truth About Reading," directed by Emmy Award Winning Director Nick Nanton, has been officially selected to be part of the esteemed SXSW EDU film lineup. This announcement marks an important milestone in the documentary’s mission to combat illiteracy in America, a problem that continues to challenge millions of adults nationwide.

"The Truth About Reading" is more than just a documentary; it is a movement that brings to light the profound personal journeys of individuals who have overcome the obstacle of learning to read later in life. Through heart-rending stories and expert insights, the film exposes the critical issue of illiteracy and showcases actionable strategies and educational approaches to ensure every child can achieve reading proficiency.

Chris Wiser, the executive force behind the documentary, has left his mark in the realm of filmmaking as the producer of 'Dickie V', which offers a glimpse into the remarkable life and career of Dick Vitale, ESPN's legendary voice of college basketball, as well as 'Hero', which dispels the myth that heroes are born with superhuman abilities and that heroism is actually within reach for every single person. With each of these movies, Chris aimed to challenge us to think about the world around us through creative storytelling.

But Wiser's abilities don't stop there. He is also the founder and CEO of 7 Figure MSP™, where he helps entrepreneurs like himself make millions while also serving as a life coach, public speaker, and angel investor.

The documentary is scheduled for a special screening at the SXSW EDU Conference & Festival on March 6th at 11 AM in Austin, Texas. This event offers an invaluable opportunity for educators, policymakers, literacy advocates, and anyone passionate about education to engage with the film’s powerful message and join in the fight against illiteracy.