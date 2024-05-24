7 Figure MSP™ Live in Indianapolis Achieves Remarkable Success, Announces Next Event in Denver

Chris Wiser on Stage at the Event

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Figure MSP™ Live in Indianapolis, held from May 7-9, was a massive success, drawing hundreds of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from around the world. This revolutionary event provided an unparalleled platform for MSP professionals eager to fast-track their success through advanced sales strategies and industry insights.

From Formula 1 and Indy Driver, Entrepreneur, Best Selling Author, and International Racing Champion Derek Daly, to a fireside chat with racing expert Rico Abreu, to sales expert and creator of “The Wedge” Randy Schwantz, the MSPs who attended created new connections, received endless motivation and moved onto the fast track to uplevel their business and mindset in just 3 short days.

Here are a few things attendees experienced:

-"Leading at the Speed of Light: How to Build, Scale, & Exit Successfully" with Founder & CEO Chris Wiser

-"Hire, Train, and Develop Your All-Star SDR" with VP Marketing Coach Lindsey Badillo

-Key insights and winning strategies from industry leaders

-Insane networking opportunities with MSPs of all sizes from across the world

-"Building Your First MSP Sales Team: How to Do It Right the First Time" with Founder & CEO Chris Wiser

-A killer Casino night at the Dallara Indycar Factory + so much more!

Additionally, CEO Chris Wiser delivered an awesome speech about how to scale while preparing businesses for an exit.

“The event was so captivating that I was completely absorbed in the experience, forgetting all about my phone. The wisdom I gained from all three days was truly remarkable. Attending the 7 Figure MSP™ live events is an absolute must, as the value they offer is immeasurable. The lessons I learned have a ripple effect that extends far beyond what I could have imagined. I left the event feeling grateful and inspired, with a newfound determination to attend more of the 7FMSP live events in the future.”

Christopher Johnson

With so much fuel left in the tank to help MSPs scale, the next live event dates are announced. The event, Mile High MRR, will take place in Denver this August 13-15 and is a “can’t miss” event for MSPs looking to scale to 7 figures and beyond.

Attending Mile High MRR is the key to unlocking proven, actionable sales, marketing, and mindset content in an industry that's evolving at lightning speed. With new federal regulations, changing customer behaviors, and continuous advancements in AI, now is the time to leap forward (before being left behind).

Attend 7 Figure MSP™ Live and leave with a solid plan to double your MRR, expand your network, and scale your business. https://7figuremsp.link/denverpr

CONTACT:

Please Contact Shelby Kincer at shelby@7figuremsp.com for additional information or media requests.