Amalfi Foundation Students Raise Over $130,000 for Los Angeles Homelessness

Amalfi Foundation students who participated in the Winter Student Leadership Accelerator Program raised over $130,000. Now, the Spring Cohort begins.

It is amazing to see them grow their leadership skills while also giving back to the community.” — Anna Sarnoff, Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation announced at their Winter Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Grand Finale Gala that the student cohort raised over $130,000. This success is continuing with the launch of the Spring SLA program.

On February 24, 2024, the Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Los Angeles-based private jet company, Amalfi Jets Inc., celebrated the culmination of their Winter SLA program at the West Hollywood EDITION. At the event, it was revealed that student teams in total raised over $130,000 over the four-month program. These funds will go toward the Amalfi Foundation’s global initiatives, such as aiding unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County and building a primary school in Tanzania, Africa.

“We are immensely proud of all our students’ hard work and dedication to the program,” Managing Director Anna Sarnoff said. “It is amazing to see them grow their leadership skills while also giving back to the community.”

Coming off the major success of the winter program, the Amalfi Foundation announced that they launched the Spring SLA program, which will run from March until mid-May. New student teams will compete to fundraise the largest amount before the final May 18th celebration.

“We are excited to welcome a team of bright students and equip them with professional development tools and real-world networking experience,” Sarnoff said.

Winners of the winter SLA program were awarded scholarships ranging from $5,000-$15,000 for their college pursuits. The Amalfi Foundation hopes that the experiences students have in the program provide a meaningful stepping-stone into further charitable and educational endeavors.

“We are thrilled to give back to these students who have given so much to the program over the last quarter,” Sarnoff said. “Further, we are delighted to welcome a new spring class and see their growth over the coming months.”

For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org

The Amalfi Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. The mission is divided into two pillars to help guide the impact: basic needs & community development. Through these pillars, the Amalfi Foundation has its in-house initiatives to spark charge quickly and efficiently. To learn more please visit www.amalfifoundation.org. To apply to the upcoming Student Leadership Accelerator Program please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/sla-application . To learn more about the Student Leadership Accelerator Program, please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/student-leadership-accelerator .

The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program works with local homeless shelters to receive currently unhoused individuals and puts them through a 6-month accelerator program in which our non-profit covers all expenses, provides housing for the next 6-months, and provides career consultants, financial advisors, and an AF Case Manager to assist the Candidate through the program. The intent is that by providing funding for trade school, certifications, etc. we will assist our Candidates to get a job within 6 months and become self-sufficient going forward.

The Amalfi Primary School is a future planned school to be built in Arusha, Tanzania, and supports the Maasai Tribe. Currently, the local tribe is over 5 kilometers away from the nearest school and the village does not have reliable roads or methods of transportation, therefore most of the villagers would never be properly educated. Therefore, by breaking ground on our Primary School in 2024, we will be able to provide this community with a clear path to a secure education.