Wiers Fleet Partners Acquires Ruckman’s Truck Center in Ft Wayne, IN

Tom Wiers with previous owners, the Ruckman siblings.

Wiers Fleet Partners is now offering fleet service and truck repair in Ft Wayne, IN, for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles.

After serving our community for 50 years, I am confident that Wiers will carry forward the legacy of excellence that we have built, driving the business to even greater heights.” — Lynn Chandler

UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiers Fleet Partners, a growing provider of fleet service and truck repair, announces the acquisition of Ruckman's Truck Center in Ft Wayne, IN. Sean McConkey has been promoted as the Ft Wayne Service Center Manager to lead and direct daily operations.

"Ruckman’s Truck Center expands our operations in northeast Indiana and strengthens our Midwest footprint," said Tom Wiers, CEO & Owner. "We bring a lot of resources to the table that will help better serve existing customers and attract more customers throughout the Ft Wayne area.”

“After serving our community for 50 years, we are excited to announce the sale of Ruckman's Truck & Auto Care to Wiers Fleet Partners. This decision represents not just a transfer of ownership, but a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. I am confident that Wiers will carry forward the legacy of excellence that we have built, driving the business to even greater heights. We are grateful for the support of our customers, vendors, and employees throughout this journey, and we look forward to witnessing the continued success of the business under new leadership,” shared Lynn Chandler, previous owner.

Wiers new Ft Wayne location is located at 5510 Industrial Rd in Ft Wayne, IN 46825, conveniently located off of I 69, providing easy access for vehicles in the area. The Wiers platform offers service centers, mobile service, and service plans. The Fleet Partner Program is a flexible maintenance agreement created to Save Time. Save Money. and Reduce Repairs.

About Wiers

Established in 1964, Wiers operates Fleet Partners Service Centers and International Truck Dealerships in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Wiers maintains and repairs class 1-8 vehicles including commercial vans, super-duty trucks, straight trucks, tractors, and trailers. Wiers Service Centers are staffed by experienced teams who bring dealer capabilities to a customer-friendly and accommodating environment.

Join us in welcoming Wiers Fleet Partners, Ft Wayne, IN. To learn more about Wiers and see all our service facilities, visit www.wiers.com.