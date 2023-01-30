Wiers Acquires F-S Truck & Trailer Repair in Milwaukee, WI

Frank Schneider (F-S Truck & Trailer Repair) and Tom Wiers shake hands during the integration Welcome Wiers Fleet Partner to Milwaukee, WI

Wiers Fleet Partners is now offering truck repair and fleet service in Milwaukee, WI, for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

We want to help customers deliver more products and services in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.” — Tom Wiers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiers Fleet Partners announced the recent acquisition of F-S Truck & Trailer Repair located at 6131 N. 84th Street, in Milwaukee, WI, located 11 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is the 11th Wiers location offering 24/7 Truck Repair and Fleet Service to national and local companies requiring commercial truck maintenance and repair. “We’ve been serving commercial truck owners for nearly 60 years. Milwaukee is rich in history with a strong base in manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and let’s not forget breweries. We want to help customers deliver more products and services in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner,” stated Tom Wiers, CEO & Owner of Wiers.

“F-S Truck & Trailer Repair has provided customers with maintenance, repair, and bodywork for over 30 years. I look forward to working with our talented F-S team and helping our new customers increase uptime with real-time diagnostics, mobile maintenance, and emergency service support,” said Drew Hettich, President & COO of Wiers. Casey Thompson is staying on as the Wiers Milwaukee Service Center Manager and Phillip Dickmann will continue to serve as the Milwaukee Body Shop Manager.

“The acquisition of F-S Truck & Trailer Repair is part of our ongoing efforts to create a broad network delivering our brand promise of master workmanship, proactive communication, and being easy to do business with,” said Tom Wiers. “Our teams work hard to ensure customers receive a 5-star customer experience each and every time.”



About Wiers

Established in 1964, Wiers operates three International Truck Dealerships and eight Fleet Partners Service Centers in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Colorado, Texas, and now Wisconsin. Wiers maintains and repairs class 3-8 vehicles including commercial vans, super-duty trucks, straight trucks, tractors, and trailers. Wiers Service Centers are operated by experienced teams who bring dealer capabilities to a customer-friendly accommodating environment.

Join us in welcoming Wiers Fleet Partners Milwaukee and to find the Wiers location nearest you, visit www.wiers.com.