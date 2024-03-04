SAUNOAGA AUTU AFIOGA FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA-PALEMIA SAUNIGA MO LE AMATAINA ALOAIA O GALUEGA MO LE FAUSIA OLE MAKETI FOU I SAVALALO

SAMOA, March 4 - Lau susuga i le taitai o le sauniga Susuga Nuuausala Siaosi Siutaia,

Afifio afioga i Minisita o le Kapeneta

Afio lau afioga i le Fofoga Fetalai

Afifio Minisita Lagolago

Afio le Taitai o le Itu-Agai ma le mamalu o faipule o le Maota Fono o Samoa

Lau Afioga i le Komesina Sili o le Malo o Niu Sila

Afifio Faauluuluga o Matagaluega ma Faalapotopotoga ale Malo

Alalata’i sui mamalu o le aufai pisinisi

Le maualuga o Samoa ua potopoto

Talofa, Talofa lava

E manatu o lea ua fa’amua le taulaga sa i le Atua ua faavae ai Samoa. Ua ifo foi i ati-malie le lupe tuamafa ale Atua na filimalae i malae totofi o Samoa, o lona Agaga Paia lea ua tu aao i le taeao ma le aso. Faafetai i faiva o le Ositaulaga ale Atua ua ia faapaiaina ai lenei aso ma le faamoemoe. Tau ina ia fa’atumuina e le Atua lau utu aua lana feau ma le valaauina.

Ou te le toe fāloina le afa loloa a tautai o le vasa taupotu, pe toe tau faafuluina le pa sina, pe tau laeiina foi le maaosofia ale tautai nofova’a i paia ma mamalu o Samoa. Talitonu o Samoa o le atunuu ua uma ona paelago, uma ona mamanu fa’atiti o tamalii, susu’i foi fa’atiu ma sasala a tausala, ma fafatu faapale laei o tupu ona upu. Tulou, Tulouna lava:

Ae o le ‘auga o aute o le aso, o le TAEAO MUA e tatala aloaia le amataga o galuega mo le fausia o le tatou MAKETI FOU i lona nofoaga tuai i Savalalo nei. Ua loaloa tausaga ua tapena mai lenei fa’amoemoe taua ao lenei ua taoto ataata o Taulelei. Sa taoto le lafo i le faigamalo ua mavae atu ina ia fausia lenei maketi i sona nofoaga fou i Sogi.

Peitai, ua a’e se tōfā ma se finagalo o le faigamalo i lenei vaitau i lana silasila mamao e alagatatau ona toe fausia le Maketi Savalalo i lona nofoaga tuai ua masani ai nai o tatou tagata e pei ona tatou molimauina i lenei aso. O mafuaaga autu, ia faafaigofie le fela’ua’iga o oloa ma ia taugofie le auaunaga i le mamalu o le tatou atunuu o le a fa’aaogaina lenei maketi aemaise foi si o tatou atunuu e faimalaga mai nuu i tua e aofia ai Manono ma Apolima faapea le motu tele i Salafai.

O le atoaga lea o le manulauti, ia ‘FA’AFAIGOFIE’ ma ‘TAUGOFIE’ mo le mamalu o si o tatou atunuu. O le nofoaga lenei o le ogatotonugalemu o le taulaga poo fea lava e feafioa’i ai le tatou atunuu pe aga’i i sasa’e pe aga’i i sisifo i Apia nei, o le nofoaga lava lenei e aga’i uma mai iai. O le nofoaga foi lenei sa iai le tatou Maketi muamua ma ua tele tausaga o faaaogaina pea lenei nofoaga e avea ma Maketi. Peitai o le aafia ai i se mu i le 2016, na amata mai ai ona fa’ataoto mai nei fuafuaga ma o lenei ua tatou molimauina i le asō le amataina aloaia o galuega mo le toe fausia o le tatou Maketi Fou i sona ata ma se foliga fou e tusa ma lenei vaitau o suiga ua tatou iai

O lenei galuega ua fuafua e 18 masina e fausia ai le maketi, o lona uiga e tatau ona maea lona fausiaina i le masina o Aokuso poo Setema 2025. O le tau aofa’i o le galuega e tusa ma le $24.9 miliona tala ma ua manumalo ai le Kamupani ale Zheng Construction Company Limited i le maea ai o le tauofoga ale Malo (Tenders Board procurement).

Faafetai

E avea ai lenei avanoa e momoli ai le agaga o le faafetai tele i le Malo o Niu Sila i lau Afioga i le Komesina Sili, ona o le Vaega Tupe (NZD$12.0 miliona tala Niu Sila poo le SAT$20.0 miliona tala Samoa) ua tauaaoina mo lenei galuega tele ale tatou Malo. Ia fa’amanuia le Atua i le loto fesoasoani ma le agalelei mo Samoa.

E ao ona silafia e SAT$10.0 miliona tala le sao o le tatou Malo e tauala mai ile Faalapotopotoga o Eleele o Samoa mo lenei fa’amoemoe.

Project Manager

O le Kamupani a Tinai Gordon & Associates (Project Manager) o le a gafa ma le mata’ituina lelei o lenei galuega ma o le Susuga ia Leiataua Tom Tinai o le sui o le Kamupani ma le susuga Anne Milbank o i laua ia e gafa ma le vaaia lelei o ata ma le fa’atinoga o lenei galuega se ia mae’a lelei lenei galuega ma tuuina mai mo lona fa’aogaina.

Upu faaiu

O le tatalo ina ia silasila mai fofoga alofa o le Atua agalelei ma agaalofa ma fa’amanuia i lenei galuega tele ale tatou Malo aua se manuia mo Samoa ma ona tagata fa’apea i latou uma o le a fa’aogaina lenei Maketi. Aua ma se mala e afe ae ia afe mai le Atua o Samoa e atoa ai tino o lenei fa’amoemoe.

Ia fa’amanuia le Atua Samoa i ou Laufanua, i ou Tagata, i au Paaga ma lou lumanai manuia.

Manuia lau tapuaiga Samoa.

OFFICIAL GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW SAVALALO FLEA MARKET PROJECT @LOCATION: SAVALALO (old market place)

Rev. Nuuausala Siaosi Siutaia of the Apia Protestant Church

Hon. Ministers of Cabinet

Hon. Speaker of the House

Associate Ministers

Hon. Leader of the Opposition

Members of Parliament

Your Excellency New Zealand High Commissioner

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Heads of Government Ministries and Corporations

Business Community

Ladies and Gentlemen

Today marks another milestone in the development of the Apia Waterfront Project. We are gathered here to officially witness the ground breaking ceremony to officially start the construction of the new Savalalo Flea market redevelopment project. This is another major Government project to enhance the development of the Apia Central Business Township.

The goal of this project is for the Government of Samoa to successfully rebuild the Savalalo Market in the original waterfront location. I am happy to say this is the original place where the former market was built.

The outcome to be achieved for this project as discussed by both Partners (Samoa & NZ) includes:

• Sustainable recovery and growth of the local construction industry, private sector and local vendors.

• Improving gender inclusive job creation in the small businesses that will have the opportunity to be vendors in the market and

• Contributing early to positive impressions of tourists to Samoa to aid the strength and speed of the recovery of the tourism sector.

Furthermore, this project will cater for our small business entrepreneurs such as flea market operators, handicrafts, small restaurants and mini offices for our local people.

This project was initially planned to build the new flea market at Sogi by the previous Government but when we came on board we decided the best place is Savalalo, its original place. Why? This place is central and very ideal to our people whenever they come to Apia. Its easily accessible and cheap when compared to going to Sogi. It is a place the previous market was built more than 4 decades ago and it’s an iconic site where our people congregate and meet, producers and sellers of goods ranging from agricultural to handicrafts to fish and shellfish to small food stalls like pani keke and aisakulimi and much more.

I would like to acknowledge with much appreciation the major contribution of the Government of New Zealand through a Grant Funding Arrangement of $12.0 million NZ dollars signed in April 2023 between Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and our Former Minister of Finance, Afioga Mulipola Anarosa Ale Mulipola. In addition, the Government of Samoa through the Samoa Land Corporation contributes $10.0 million tala towards this project.

The detailed design and construction of the new Savalalo Flea Market project is expected to take 18 months and will be completed in August/September 2025. The Cabinet following the completion of the Government procurement process approved the Tenders Board recommendation to award the design and build phases to Zheng Company Limited, a local company with the winning bid price of around $24.9 million tala.

The project manager for this project is Tinai Gordon and Associates Company Limited representing today by Afioga Leiataua Tom Tinai and Anne Milbank.

We pray to the Almighty for his guidance and protection over this Project. To protect all the people involved to ensure the fruitful success of this Project so that this project will become a wonderful and delightful reality come August/ September 2025.

God Bless our Land, our People, our Partners and our Future.

Soifua.