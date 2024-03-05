PRESS RELEASE – MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY & LABOUR AWARENESS PROGRAMS

5 March 2024 – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Labour (MCIL) is conducting a series of awareness programs in Upolu from 5th – 8th March and will continue in Savaii from 11th March – 15th March 2024. The ultimate aim of these awareness programs is to further enhance the understanding of consumers, business operators, and the public of the roles and services offered by the Ministry.

MCIL’s vision is to establish a prosperous business environment in Samoa, and despite challenges and external influences, the Ministry remains steadfast in its mission. The ongoing awareness programs will also serve to strengthen partnerships with development partners, private sector entities and the community to ensure the successful realization of this vision.

The Chief Executive Officer of MCIL, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling highlighted the importance of increasing public awareness on the Ministry’s services and functions, as this will significantly contribute to the advancement of business development, exports, foreign investments, and the overall business environment, fair trading and competition ultimately leading to increased employment opportunities, and of the greatest importance is the awareness of consumers of their respective rights on these matters.

The series of awareness programs commenced in Samusu Aleipata on 5th March 2024 and will continue in the following districts:

• 6th March 2024: Mulivai Safata

• 7th March 2024: Falefa

• 8th March 2024:, Samatau

• 11th March 2024: Samalaeulu

• 12th March 2024: Sili

• 13th March 2024: Taga

• 14th March 2024: Salelavalu

• 15th March 2024: Salelologa

END