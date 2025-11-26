PM LAAULIALEMALIETOA ARRIVES IN AM. SAMOA TO ATTEND LEGISLATIVE BUILDING [FALE FONO] DEDICATION. 27th N0vember 2025.

{PRESS RELEASE]- Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt was welcomed to American Samoa this morning by Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae Junior accompanied by the Fono Leadership, Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean and Speaker of the House, Savali Talavou Ale.

The Prime Minister with his wife Tupea Heather Schmidt and delegation are guests of honor to witness the grand opening of the new Legislative Building in Fagatogo this Friday.

Travelling with the Prime Minister includes the Minister of Justice and Court Administration Fesolai Apulu Tusiupu Tuigamala, Associate Minister of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet Vui Sone Iiga.

Speaker of Parliament Auapaau Mulipola Aloitafua Mulipola is also attending.

Other members of the Government delegation includes CEO of the Ministry of Prime Minister Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo and Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga

Samoa’s Police Band with lead the parade of Samoa’s taalolo to begin the opening festivities Friday morning, {American Samoa time}.

November 28, 2025