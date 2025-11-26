SAMOA CUSTOMS INTERCEPTS ANOTHER SHIPMENT CONTAINING CLOSE TO 100 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

[JOINT PRESS RELEASE 27th November 2025] – The Ministry of Customs and Revenue (MCR) successfully intercepted a shipment containing 99grams of methamphetamine, preventing the harmful substance from reaching our communities. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around $100,000 Samoan tala.

Customs Border Officers detected the prohibited drugs during a routine inspection of consignments arriving from American Samoa at the Matautu Wharf, where officers identified anomalies in the consignment and carried out a detailed examination. The prohibited drugs was concealed in a can of Milk Powder (Coffee Mate). The concealment method demonstrates the continued attempts by criminals to smuggle illicit drugs into Samoa through ordinary goods. The swift actions and vigilance of the officers led to the discovery and immediate seizure of the illicit drugs.

A 38-year-old male of Lalovaea, Samusu Aleipata, Fogatuli and Magiagi and a Filipino lady connected to the shipment were referred to the Samoa Police, Prison and Corrections Service (SPPCS). The male defendant has been charged with Possession of Narcotics (Methamphetamine) and Importation of Prohibited Goods and is jointly charged with the female defendant with, Possession of Utensils. Both MCR and SPPCS are working collaboratively to ensure that the defendants are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This interception highlights the ongoing efforts by the Samoa Customs and Samoa Police under the “Say No to Illicit Drugs campaign” to combat the smuggling of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs into Samoa. Customs continues to strengthen its enforcement strategies through advanced inspection technologies, enhanced intelligence-sharing, targeted profiling, and strong cooperation with both domestic and international law enforcement partners.

The Chief Executive Officer Fonoti Talaitupu Li’a-Taefu commends the professionalism and commitment of all officers involved in this operation and reaffirms its dedication to protecting Samoa from the threat of transnational drug smuggling.

Samoa we must stand together to eradicate illicit drugs from our community and hold criminals accountable. The cowardice actions of a small number of Samoan criminals involved in the illegal trade of drugs for their own benefits has a huge negative impact to the overall peacefulness of Samoa.

Working together for a Safe & Secure Border and Peaceful Samoa

ENDS

Ministry of Customs & Revenue Samoa

Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services

November 28, 2025