California Supreme Court Hosts Students at Oral Argument

Class was in session Tuesday at the California Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero began the oral argument session by welcoming the dozens of students seated in the San Francisco courtroom.

The students were from Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School and the Appellate Project Mentorship Program, a national nonprofit focused on empowering law students of color to pursue appellate work.

The California Supreme Court has previously hosted more than a dozen student outreach programs that allow students to participate in and learn from the judicial process.