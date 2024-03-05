Invidyo Health by OneWell Health Care Great Features of Invidyo Health by OneWell Health Care

OneWell Health Care and Invidyo Announce Collaboration to Launch Invidyo Health: A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Solution for Children with IDD

We are excited to partner with Invidyo’s talented team to introduce Invidyo Health, a product that testimony to our commitment to innovation and providing exceptional care to those in need” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO & Founder of OneWell Health Care

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leader organization in innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Invidyo to unveil Invidyo Health, a revolutionary product designed to enhance the caregiving experience for children with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with healthcare services.

Invidyo Health represents a significant leap forward in the unique caregiving technology provided by OneWell, offering a comprehensive suite of features meticulously crafted to empower caregivers and families with unparalleled support, data driven insights, and peace of mind. From advanced safety measures to emotional connection tools and AI-powered sleep analysis, Invidyo Health redefines the standards of care for children with IDD.

Through the seamless integration of Artificial Intelligence with IDD healthcare services, Invidyo Health not only provides healthcare professionals and families with invaluable insights but also transforms the caregiving landscape and allows caregivers and families to keep monitoring and provide the best possible care to their loved ones from anywhere, ensuring that every child with IDD receives personalized, effective, and compassionate care. The integration of Invidyo Health with the OneWell EHR system promises to bring about innovative and seamless solutions aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of clients throughout their lives.

''Teaming up with OneWell, recognized as one of the top healthcare companies nationwide, enables us to gain deeper insights into the requirements of families with children facing complex medical conditions. Through this collaboration, I am confident that we will raise the standard of care for children with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to an unprecedented level.'' Özgür Deniz Önür, CEO of Invidyo.

Key features of Invidyo Health include:

1. Enhanced Safety and Security: Real-time smart alerts ensure the safety of children with IDD.

2. Foster Emotional Connection: The Two-way talk feature enables comforting conversations between caregivers, nurses, families, and their loved ones.

3. Prioritize Rest and Well-being: AI-powered sleep analysis tool provides insights into sleep patterns for optimal well-being.

4. Effortless Monitoring with Remote Accessibility: Stay connected and informed from anywhere with user-friendly remote capabilities.

5. Informed Decision-Making with Data-Driven Insights: Gain valuable insights into daily activity metrics for informed care decisions.

6. Streamlined Documentation: The memory feature facilitates seamless documentation and collaboration with healthcare professionals.

7. Data Privacy: Advanced compliance & encryption systems to ensure your data is safe and protected to the maximum level.

Invidyo Health is set to transform the caregiving experience for children with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and their families, offering a compassionate companion that prioritizes safety, emotional connection, and overall quality of life.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a leading IDD home care provider of innovative services and solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered and experienced to individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities (IDD). With a focus on compassion, technology, and collaboration, OneWell Health Care empowers caregivers and families to provide personalized, effective, and compassionate care to those in need.

About Invidyo:

Invidyo is a pioneer in AI-based baby & child monitoring technology dedicated to assisting families in making the most of the initial years of their parenting journey. Invidyo's parent-first approach empowers parents to have data-driven peace of mind and enables them to stay connected with their loved ones no matter where they are.

