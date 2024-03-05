March 5, 2024

Governor Janet Mills and Maine Maple Producers Association President Lyle Merrifield today tapped the Maple Tree at the Blaine House today, just weeks ahead of the 41st annual Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.

The annual Blaine House tradition sets the stage for Maine Maple Sunday Weekend–March 23 and 24–and highlights the contributions of hardworking maple producers across the state. Maine’s maple syrup industry is estimated to generate $55 million annually in economic activity and support more than 800 full- and part-time jobs across the state. Maine is the third largest producer of maple syrup in the country.

Maine Maple Sunday is traditionally held on the fourth Sunday in March. Sugar shacks across the state will open their doors for free events on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is a uniquely Maine tradition to celebrate our state’s world-class maple products and the Maine people who make them. Maine’s maple industry supports thousands of jobs, strengthens our economy, and produces–without question–the best maple syrup in the world,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I urge Maine people to mark their calendars to visit one of our extraordinary sugarhouse on Maine Maple Sunday Weekend, March 23 and 24.” “This tradition brings awareness to Maine’s maple syrup farms, and their efforts to produce Maine’s official sweetener for year-round enjoyment. There are different ways the public can learn more about this local food and the farmers making pure Maine Maple Syrup. A good time to learn more happens this month during Maine Maple Sunday Weekend, the fourth weekend in March,” said Lyle Merrifield, President of the Maine Maple Producers Association. “Businesses also host open houses in October during the Fall in Love with Maple Event and Maine’s foliage season. Visit mainemapleproducers.com to learn more ways to support these businesses and to choose a special event to celebrate Maine maple syrup with your friends and family.” “Maine Maple Sunday Weekend holds a special place on my calendar annually,” commented Amanda Beal, Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.“Exploring family farms, enjoying sugarhouse tours, sampling the diverse range of maple delicacies, and rallying behind local businesses captures this uniquely and quintessentially Maine experience. It’s an enriching weekend activity for both residents and visitors alike.”

Maine is home to 450 producers licensed to sell maple products. Most are small, artisan businesses focusing on high-quality products and customer relationships. Maine produces more than 575,000 gallons of syrup every year, making the state is the third largest producer of maple syrup in the country.

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend features dozens of Maine Maple Producers opening their sugar house doors for visitors to learn about Maine maple syrup and how it is made. Maple Sunday Weekend is a free family event with each producer setting their own hours and activities, including sap boiling demonstrations, sugar woods tours, live music, horse-drawn hayrides, maple products for sale, and maple product samples. The full list of participating Maine Maple Producers can be viewed on mainemapleproducers.com.