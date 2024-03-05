Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans Announces the Appointment of Jill Hayden as CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans (IAMHP) announced today that Jill Hayden has officially been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024. Ms. Hayden had been serving as interim contract CEO of IAMHP since January 2024 and as a key policy consultant for IAMHP since 2020.

Ms. Hayden brings more than two decades of experience in health policy, government affairs, and managed care to IAMHP. Since 2021, Ms. Hayden served as a director at the firm Sellers Dorsey, where she consulted for IAMHP and other clients across the country focused on improving equity, access, and quality in the Medicaid program. She has a deep understanding of the issues facing stakeholders in Illinois, with previous leadership roles at Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Cigna, and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.

“We are delighted to have Jill’s experience and expertise during this dynamic period in health care,” said Matt Wolf, President of Molina Healthcare and Chair of the IAMHP Board of Directors. “Through her impressive work as a trusted policy consultant for the Association and as interim CEO, Jill already understands our goals to strengthen the Medicaid program in Illinois and is uniquely positioned to lead IAMHP in achieving them.”

Ms. Hayden’s appointment to CEO concludes a comprehensive national search that began when previous CEO Samantha Olds Frey announced her resignation in December 2023.

“In my previous work within Medicaid health plans, and as an advisor to the Association, I have seen firsthand how IAMHP has partnered with providers, advocates, and state leaders to help transform the Medicaid landscape in Illinois for the better,” Ms. Hayden said. “I’m excited to build upon innovative efforts and strengthen industry partnerships even further to create a healthier future for the millions of individuals and families we serve.”

About Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans (IAMHP):

Formed in 2013, IAMHP is a membership organization for Illinois Medicaid managed care plans, who collectively manage health care for nearly three million Illinois Medicaid beneficiaries. IAMHP works with Illinois state government, legislators, advocacy groups, providers and Medicaid patients to invest in and provide high-quality health care focused on cost-effective, individualized care that helps the residents of Illinois live longer and healthier lives.