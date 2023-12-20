Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans Announces Departure of CEO Samantha Olds Frey

The Board of Directors has accepted Ms. Olds Frey’s resignation, effective January 5, 2023, and has initiated a search for a new CEO.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans (IAMHP) today announced the departure of Samantha Olds Frey, who has led the organization since its inception in 2013. The Board of Directors has accepted Ms. Olds Frey’s resignation, effective January 5, 2023 and has initiated a search for a new CEO.

Under Ms. Olds Frey’s leadership, IAMHP achieved significant milestones in advancing its mission of improving health outcomes for Illinois Medicaid beneficiaries and solidifying its position as a leading voice in Medicaid policy. During her tenure, the Illinois Medicaid program grew from 40,000 to three million customers under managed care and saw the implementation of a Managed Care Organization (MCO) assessment that brought in billions for the state and stabilized Medicaid funding. Working collaboratively with all stakeholders, IAMHP strengthened relationships between providers and the Medicaid plans through the development of standardized resources such as a universal provider roster and comprehensive billing guide and achieved numerous advocacy wins including mandated implicit bias training for providers and increased reimbursement for prenatal care and mental health services.

IAMHP’s Board of Directors expresses gratitude for Ms. Olds Frey’s dedicated service and leadership, recognizing her valuable contributions to the Association. Matt Wolf, President of Molina Healthcare and Chair of the IAMHP Board of Directors said “Sam’s leadership has been instrumental in not only IAMHP’s success, but also in strengthening the Illinois Medicaid program and those it serves. We are grateful for her dedication and passion for improving health care for all Illinoisans.” Said Ms. Olds Frey, “I am very grateful for the many opportunities I have had working with IAMHP and our member plans over the past decade. The Board trusted and empowered me to not only advocate for the interests of our plans, but more importantly, for improving access, care coordination and quality of care for all Medicaid members.”

The Board of Directors will be conducting a comprehensive search for a new CEO and is committed to identifying a candidate who can build on Ms. Olds Frey's legacy and lead IAMHP into its next phase of growth and success. The Board has hired Ms. Jill Hayden of Sellers Dorsey to serve IAMHP as interim contract CEO and will be working closely with her to ensure a smooth transition during this period. Ms. Hayden has served as a key policy consultant for IAMHP since 2020 and brings extensive experience in public policy and Medicaid managed care through her work with Sellers Dorsey and through previous experience.

IAMHP remains focused on working collaboratively with key stakeholders to promote high-quality, cost-effective health care in Illinois and is confident in its ability to navigate this transition successfully.

About Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans (IAMHP): Formed in 2013, IAMHP is a membership organization for Illinois Medicaid managed care plans, who collectively manage health care for nearly three million Illinois Medicaid beneficiaries. IAMHP works with Illinois state government, legislators, advocacy groups, providers and Medicaid patients to invest in and provide high-quality health care focused on cost-effective, individualized care that helps the residents of Illinois live longer and healthier lives.

About Sellers Dorsey:

Since 2000, Sellers Dorsey has supported transformational change in healthcare with deep expertise in Medicaid. As one of the nation’s leading healthcare consulting firms, Sellers Dorsey provides custom Medicaid financing solutions and strategic Medicaid advisory services that improve healthcare quality, equity, and access for underserved populations. Working in more than 40 states, the Firm’s team of former policy officials, state Medicaid directors, and healthcare executives offer unique insights that guide the delivery of impactful results for clients’ most mission-critical issues.