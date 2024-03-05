OPWDD Launches a Review of the Self-Direction Program

Following extensive discussion with people across the state who receive OPWDD services, their family members, service providers and advocates, OPWDD is undertaking a comprehensive assessment of its Self-Direction Program. The project will examine the current operations of the program to identify ways to improve how New Yorkers with developmental disabilities direct their own services and service budgets.

Through a competitive process, OPWDD selected Guidehouse to undertake the study. In its report, Guidehouse will recommend ways to simplify and strengthen the popular service model based on feedback from people who currently use the service and industry experts, and through comparison of other similar models. The goal is to make it an accessible option for many more people, including people from diverse cultural and language backgrounds and those without the support of family or friends to help them manage their services and budgets.

While Self-Direction offers great opportunity for individualized, person-centered support, people who are self-directing have said that the program can be improved with better policies and practices, greater consistency in how things are done across the state and a simpler budget process. With this in mind, the program assessment will consider how OPWDD’s program compares to programs in other states and countries, analyze service gaps, identify potential efficiencies, and outline areas of inconsistency.

The Self-Direction program assessment is one of many projects that OPWDD is undertaking to strengthen the service system using ARPA funding. You can stay up-to-date on all OPWDD ARPA projects at https://opwdd.ny.gov/american-rescue-plan-act-arpa.