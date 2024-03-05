Podcast: Tackling gender segregation: How a new policy tool can finally help bring about change
Podcast series: Global challenges – Global solutions
In the world of work, men and women are often “segregated” by their type of work, one main reason that women suffered more job losses during the COVID-19 crisis than men. Now, a joint program of UN Women and the ILO has developed a new tool to help policymakers rethink the design of sectoral policies and make informed decisions on where to invest to have a greater impact on gender equality.