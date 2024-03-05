INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY WITH VA UNDER SECRETARY FOR BENEFITS JOSHUA JACOBS
Mr. Jacobs will discuss VA's objective to help promote positive economic outcomes and overall well-being for this Southeast Michigan community.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Joshua Jacobs, Under Secretary for Benefits, Veterans Benefits Administration.
WHAT: Interview opportunity at which Mr. Jacobs will discuss the Southeast Michigan Economic Development Initiative hosted by the Detroit Regional Office and its objective to help promote positive economic outcomes and overall well-being for this Southeast Michigan community.
WHERE: The Wayne State University Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall
WHEN: Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024, between 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. EST
WHY: Have an informative conversation addressing subjects such as:
• Veteran benefits resources
• PACT Act and toxic exposure benefits
• VBA hiring initiatives and military transition.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Media availability will follow Mr. Jacobs remarks.
MEDIA CONTACT: Please RSVP to Bill Browning, Public Affairs, Detroit VA Healthcare System by Monday, March 11, 5:00 p.m. (EST).
CONTACT INFO: william.browning@va.gov, cell 313-244-7707
Bill Browning
Detroit VA Healthcare System
+1 313-244-7707
vhadetpublicaffairs@va.gov