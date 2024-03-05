KDB Investments Inc. Opens Two More Locations in Regina, Saskatchewan
Two new franchised units in two weeks, Liberty Kitchen Gardiner Park & Browns Crafthouse Emerald Park.CANADA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browns Restaurant Group is beyond excited to share the opening of two new franchised units in two weeks, Liberty Kitchen Gardiner Park & Browns Crafthouse Emerald Park. These locations mark the 14th & 15th Restaurants for the KDB Group. In 2011, KDB opened their first Browns Socialhouse in Regina. Fast forward to 2024, the group operates 15 locations across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. They are also one of the only franchise groups that operates all three brands that BRG franchises. Kelly Burns (KDB Group CEO) is enthusiastic on bringing Browns Restaurant Groups brands to communities like Emerald Park and offers “I’m super excited to bring Browns Crafthouse into such an iconic building (The Ice House) in the community. It’s been a hub of this community for 32 years and we plan on it being here for many many more!”. The success of these brands is a direct reflection of the supportive relationship and dedication between both parties. BRG President, Scott Ward shares“The KDB Group continues to show us that dedicated local owners are the key to success. They have a clear vision and a full understanding of their local markets. When Franchisees apply themselves through our system it really demonstrates the advantages and benefits we provide.”
###
About BRG: The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.
Franchise Information: Bruce Fox
Media and Marketing Contact: Emily Pedersen
Real Estate Representation:
BC and Alberta: Sitings (Dan Clark & Nancy Bayly)
Ontario: The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)
https://www.brownsrestaurantgroup.com/
Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
6046300885
email us here