Quiet Light Announces Attendance at ECF Live in New Orleans, Louisiana in March 2024

Quiet Light is Excited to Empower Business Owners with the Skills and Resources to Maximize the Value of their Businesses

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, from Tuesday the 5th to Friday the 8th, eCommerce business owners will gather in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the eCommerceFuel (ECF) Live event. ECF is regarded as a highly impactful, 3-day eCommerce event that sells out within hours of open registration. Over 250 business owners gather annually to gain hundreds of insights from experienced fellow attendees to learn from expert speakers. Attendees can also go on an exclusive hands-on museum tour and adventurous excursion, take fun classes, hang out with fellow eCommerceFuel members, and more.Attendees become a part of the eCommerceFuel community with over 1,200 fellow seasoned entrepreneurs with meaningful eCommerce experience to share. Membership and event participation grant attendees access to a network of strong peers with an average of 10 years of experience, leading teams with an average of 15 people. Past attendees describe ECF Live as a valuable time to make new professional connections and friends at a thoughtful and fun event.As a leading voice and authority in the M&A space, Quiet Light is excited to provide attendees with actionable insights into increasing business value, reducing business risks, and navigating a successful exit. eCommerce business owners will gain exclusive access to the helpful resources and guidance applicable to any stage of their eCommerce journey. The Quiet Light Advisors live by a mantra of relentless honesty, which has allowed them to establish a reputation for providing reliable information that helps owners make informed business decisions. Throughout the last 16 years, Quiet Light has emerged as a leading authority in selling online businesses and is excited to empower eCommerce business owners at ECF Live to reach new heights.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.