Girls Soccer Network Produces IDA Sports Spot to Support New Cleat Launch

GSN Produced Spot Features Cleats While Empowering Women in Sport and Promoting EqualityLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN), a leading platform dedicated to empowering female athletes, has joined forces with IDA Sports, the first company to create soccer cleats specifically designed for women, to produce a compelling promotional spot for the launch of IDA Sports' spring 2024 cleat collection. The video, directed and produced by GSN CEO and founder Jen Gruskoff and producer Melissa Forman and edited by Union Editorial’s Oscar Crantz, serves as a powerful testament to the progress and empowerment of women throughout history.
The promotional video celebrates women’s accomplishments, from the right to vote to groundbreaking journeys into space. It culminates in the unveiling of IDA Sports' latest cleat collection, symbolizing a new era of inclusivity and innovation in athletic footwear. "Working with Laura Youngson and the IDA team is always super fun and rewarding. We entered the women's soccer space around the same time and have grown and evolved with this exciting and now exploding market,” said Jen Gruskoff.
The collaboration between Girls Soccer Network and IDA Sports reaffirms both organizations’ dedication to empowering female athletes and providing them with gear that prioritizes their comfort, fit, and performance. "We have collaborated with Girls Soccer Network for many years now and we’re so excited to tap into their media production expertise to help bring this video to life. It's always empowering to be working alongside exceptionally talented women from different fields, who just 'get it' when it comes to bringing a vision and story to life," said Tabitha Tice, Head of Marketing at IDA Sports.
The Spring 2024 Collection introduces exciting updates to IDA Sports' popular models, including the IDA Rise and the IDA Classica. The IDA Rise now features the addition of the IDA Rise Elite and IDA Rise Club, offering similar comfort, style, and fit at multiple price points. Additionally, the collection introduces a long-awaited turf shoe for added support and comfort on artificial turf fields. The IDA Classica receives a sleek update with a new stitch pattern, champagne accents, and an all-white leather option.
To view the spot, visit Girls Soccer Network on YouTube and Instagram.
IDA Sports' Spring 2024 Collection is now available for purchase online at idasports.com and at select retailers, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Soccer.com, Academy Sports, and more. For a complete list of retailers, visit here.
ABOUT Girls Soccer Network provides a global destination for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The media company offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a safe and supportive community of like-minded players.
ABOUT IDA Sports IDA Sports prioritizes high-performance and comfortable footwear for athletes who have traditionally been an afterthought. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or an elite athlete, IDA Sports believes you should have greater choice and access to the best equipment when you step onto the field. Structurally, IDA Sports cleats are designed to accommodate the nuances of the female athlete’s foot. Aesthetically, they're designed with inclusivity in mind. For more information, visit idasports.com.
