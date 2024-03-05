MAKES MY BLOOD DANCE Vortex Fest coming April 2024 - Fourteen shows in sixteen days

Rock band Makes My Blood Dance is headed on the road! More information can be found below.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makes My Blood Dance (MMBD) is their own sonic journey that has become an electrifying party scene with their growing fanbase. Their sound has been described as disco-metal edgewave and they look like neo-punks straight out of the Matrix. Relentless touring and a slew of new endorsements have their festival-style parties delivering rave-like experiences to packed clubs.

The rock and roll intelligence and higher-ups are taking notice. MMBD recently wrapped up their debut full-length album, an ambitious project recorded at Revolver Studios in Los Angeles. Under the guidance of producers Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Macy Gray) and Bret Mazur (Crazytown). Frontman EVO offers us "We have taken a huge step forward with our sound and have road-tested all these songs for the last year. MMBD will be playing new tunes, breaking out our elevated light show and new gear from a killer 2nd visit to NAMM. We have definitely leveled up." Check out the party on the Vortex Festival Tour dates at makesmyblooddance.com

The band's latest music video for "Together Apart" is a compelling visual feast, featuring mesmerizing choreography by Ali Stevens, who also stars in it. This project underlines their innovative approach to music storytelling, blending dance, narrative, and eye candy in a way that sizzles. The video demonstrates their ability to put the "show" back in show business.

Makes My Blood Dance's calling card since its inception has always been giving back to their fellow musical kindred spirits. It has benefited them tenfold, creating a networking schematic in each market that works closely with local talent to help everyone level up and pack the venues they perform in. MMBD is set to headline Vortex Fest, beginning early next month. The tour begins April 4th in Brooklyn and over the following two weeks, featuring a variety of guest artists, promises an electrifying experience for fans up and down the East Coast. As they prepare to captivate the Vortex Fest audience, MMBD continues to prove they are a must-see act, this tour should be renamed "Come To Where The Party Is".

