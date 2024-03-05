Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Clopidogrel TAD, clopidogrel, Date of authorisation: 23/09/2009, Revision: 16, Status: Authorised

Clopidogrel TAD is available as tablets containing 75 mg clopidogrel. The standard dose is one 75-mg tablet once a day.

In acute coronary syndrome, treatment generally starts with a loading dose of four tablets. This is then followed by the standard 75-mg dose once a day for at least four weeks (in ‘ST segment elevation’ myocardial infarction) or for up to 12 months (in unstable angina or ‘non-Q-wave’ myocardial infarction).

In acute coronary syndrome and atrial fibrillation, Clopidogrel TAD is used together with aspirin, the dose of which should not be higher than 100 mg.

Clopidogrel TAD can only be obtained with a prescription.

