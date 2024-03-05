Templates for assessors
News Provided By
March 05, 2024, 18:50 GMT
Risk management plan (RMP) assessment report sub-template for type II variations and periodic safety update reports (PSURs)
First published: Last updated:
You just read:
Templates for assessors
News Provided By
March 05, 2024, 18:50 GMT
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ameluz, 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride, Date of ...
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Imcivree, setmelanotide, Date of authorisation: 16/07/2021, ...
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Clopidogrel TAD, clopidogrel, Date of authorisation: 23/09/...View All Stories From This Source