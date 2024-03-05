Hailo Strengthens Global Reach with Addition of Two New Distribution Partners in America

Partnerships with J-Squared Technologies in North America and Macnica DHW in South America provide the expanding company with deeper access to American market.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding depth to its global sales reach, Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, announced today the addition of two partners to its distribution network: J-Squared Technologies in North America, and Macnica DHW in South America.

“The global demand for our edge AI technology is growing rapidly across a range of industries and applications, and the addition of these two prominent distribution partners will strengthen our ability to serve the needs of both current and new customers as we continue to make high-performance AI widely available and affordable outside the realm of data-centers,” said Hailo CEO and Co-Founder Orr Danon.

J-Squared Technologies, one of North America’s leading distributors of computing hardware solutions, will enable Hailo to expand its presence in both the United States and Canada, extending its reach to customers in fields such as smart retail, smart cities, smart homes, military, aerospace, Industry 4.0, and beyond.

D.C. Smalley, General Manager of Hailo North America added: “The partnership with J-Squared Technologies is part of Hailo's strategy to strengthen collaboration with existing customers in North America to enable companies from a wide array of industries to enhance edge computing performance with AI capabilities. J-Squared has the experience and scale to help drive our business across a broad range of verticals in the region.”

Macnica DHW will serve as Hailo’s distributor in South America with a focus on Brazil. The company is a subsidiary of Macnica Japan, Japan’s largest distributor of semiconductors and the fifth largest in the world. Macnica Japan is a long-trusted Hailo distributor.

“Working with Macnica DHW will significantly strengthen our presence in Brazil and other South American countries, where interest and demand for Edge AI solutions continues to rise – specifically in the industrial, medical, smart city and security verticals,” said Yaron Ofer, Regional General Manager at Hailo. “As these customers seek to empower their devices with AI capabilities at the edge, we are confident that Macnica DHW’s expertise in disruptive technologies in the edge AI space will support the expansion of our offerings in the region.”

Since its founding in Israel in 2017, Hailo has become a leading global supplier of intelligent AI accelerators and AI vision processors, that serves more than 300 customers around the world. The company has offices in Tokyo, Taipei, Shenzhen, Seoul, Munich, Silicon Valley, and Chicago, and has a wide range of distributor partners across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.

For more information about Hailo, visit www.hailo.ai. For a media kit with high resolution images, click here.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.