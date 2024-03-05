Re: KILLINTON 100 N

Roadway is now open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 N by Telemark Village and Rt 4 is CLOSED due to a transformer on fire.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.