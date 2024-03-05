Unveiling NICE Framework Components v1.0.0: Explore the Latest Updates Today!

NICE Framework Components v1.0.0

Credit: NICE Program Office

NICE Framework components version 1.0.0 comprises Work Role Categories, Work Roles, Competency Areas, and Task, Knowledge, and Skill (TKS) statements as well as the relationships between those elements. Previously released in 2017 as the Reference Spreadsheet, the NICE Framework components have had a full refresh and update of content based on feedback from recent calls for comment.

Overview of Updates You’ll See in v1.0.0

Work Role Categories and Work Roles

Minor changes to Work Role Category names, descriptions, and ordering to create a more uniform and complementary approach modeled after technology lifecycles

Updates to Work Role names, descriptions, and IDs to reflect category updates and to differentiate Work Role functions from job titles

New Insider Threat Analysis Work Role with associated TKS statements

Competency Areas

11 Competency Areas with descriptions

Task, Knowledge, and Skill (TKS) Statements

Updates to align TKS statements with the TKS Authoring Guide principles

Removal of duplicate and redundant statements

Edits to address inconsistent and unclear language

You can access version 1.0.0 of the NICE Framework components in the NICE Framework Resource Center. Also available is a summary of changes and the NICE Framework Components Mapping: 2017 to Version 1.0.0 (March 2024) spreadsheet.

Future Iterations of NICE Framework Components

Version 1.0.0 of the NICE Framework components is the first, official published version since 2017. The NICE Program Office intends to take a software update versioning approach for NICE Framework components, with a mix of minor and major updates over time. While users of the NICE Framework are always encouraged to reference the most recent published version of the components, users may choose to continue using older versions. Please note that outdated versions may not be supported by the NICE Program Office. A record of versions of the NICE Framework can be found on the NICE Framework History and Change Logs webpage.

Stay Connected!

If you have ideas for new Work Roles, updates to existing components, or would like to be involved in identifying Competency Area statements, let us know: NICEFramework [at] nist.gov (NICEFramework[at]nist[dot]gov). In addition, the NICE Program Office will continue to look at ways to support use of the NICE Framework in various tools and through alignments by developing new support resources. Stay in touch to learn about these efforts and how to get involved by joining the NICE Framework Users Group.

