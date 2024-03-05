Vĩnh Long province looks to expand cooperation with India

VIETNAM, March 5 - VĨNH LONG – The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long, in coordination with the Indian Consulate General in HCM City, held a conference on promoting cooperation between the province and Indian businesses on March 5.

Vice Chairman of People’s Committee of Vinh Long province Đặng Văn Chính told the conference that the province is ready to cooperate with Indian businesses for mutual development and mutual benefit given the international integration trend.

He reported that last year, the province's exports to India, mainly footwear and garments, were valued at U$S1.33 million, accounting for about 0.2% of its total export turnover. Its imports from India, mostly raw materials for pharmaceutical production and animal feed, reached about $2 million , or 0.6% of the province's total import turnover.

Chinh said that Vĩnh Long wants to attract projects relating to infrastructure of industrial parks and clusters, health care, pharmaceuticals, human resource training, industry, tourism and hi-tech agriculture, creating higher added value as well as meeting the demand of investors.

The provincial leader pledged to support investors and remove difficulties during the implementation of projects as well as facilitate connection between investors with local businesses and the administration for sustainable trade and investment which commensurate with the potential and sound relationship between the two countries.

He expressed his hope that the Indian Consulate in HCM City and businesses will continue to strengthen people-to-people exchange and promote cooperation in all aspects.

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCM City, said Indian businesses want to cooperate with the province in the fields of tourism, education, health, and information technology and trade in the future.

Within the framework of the event, Indian business representatives had a field trip to enterprises and tourist destinations in Vĩnh Long province to explore the potential and cooperation opportunities. The delegates also met with local businesses to learn about typical products of the locality and sign MoUs on cooperative activities in the coming time. — VNA/VNS