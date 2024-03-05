Vietnamese enterprises attend Foodex Japan 2024

VIETNAM, March 5 -

TOKYO — As many as 22 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at Foodex Japan 2024, one of the largest international food and beverage exhibitions in Asia, which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on March 5.

They include leading companies operating in the agricultural and food industries such as Masan Group Corp, An Khang Food JSC, Long Son JSC and Dong Giao Food Export JSC (Doveco).

According to Vietnamese Trade Councillor to Japan Ta Duc Minh, this year the increased number of Vietnamese booths at the exhibition means that the number of products introduced this time is more diverse. On this occasion, the Vietnamese trade office in Japan will organise business connection sessions so that importing enterprises can sign contracts with Vietnamese counterparts.

He noted that Vietnamese enterprises have paid attention to details like packaging to suit the taste of Japanese consumers, besides quality and food safety of the products.

Satake Yoichiro, a visitor to the exhibition, said he enjoys Vietnamese rice and feels that it was very delicious. He also loves Vietnamese dried fruits, especially dried mangoes, adding that he often receives gifts from Vietnamese friends like cashews nuts and they are all his favourite foods.

First held in 1976, Foodex Japan aims to promote food diversification in Japan and Asia, develop sustainable solutions to food waste, and support technological advancements for increased productivity.

This year’s event, which features 3,913 booths of 2,879 businesses from 68 countries and territories around the world, will run until March 8. It is expected to attract 80,000 visitors, including 15,000 foreign ones. – VNA/VNS

.