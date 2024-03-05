Submit Release
MISSISSIPPI-BRED HIP-HOP ARTIST DROPS FIERY SINGLE, “ONE TIME” CHAMPIONING RESILIENCE AGAINST CRITICS

GC The Artist releases debut smash hit single on Sony/Orchard via his new "Major Label Distribution Deal".

BILOXI, MS, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Hip Hop force hailing from the heart of Mississippi. His latest single, “One Time”. Drawing inspiration from his personal experiences, GC The Artist’s music is hailed for its profound impact, reminiscent of legendary performers like J Cole, Kanye West, and Andre 3000.

In a cacophony of beats and bars, GC The Artist weaves a tapestry of defiance and determination, daring his audience to never lose faith in the goals they set out to achieve in life.

A call to arms for those who refuse to be held back by negativity or doubt. A rallying cry for those who refuse to succumb to hopelessness. This mantra serves as proof to silence all the haters.

GC The Artist is solidifying his position as a musical mastermind. New single “One Time” commands a testament to the power of faith, self-belief, and perseverance.

"I make music that is lyrical, heartfelt, and real" shares GC The Artist. It's a reflection of my life, my experiences, and my perception of the world".

For those craving a musical experience that's as invigorating as it is inspiring, GC- The Artist's latest single is a must-listen. GC TheArtist is here to shake up the status quo and leave an indelible mark on the industry.

"One Time" will be available on all major music platforms Friday, March 8, 2024.

