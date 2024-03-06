CSignum Secures £1 Million of Funding to Transform Underwater and Underground Sensor Networking
CSignum secures £1m from US investors to expand patented tech, enabling wireless connection through air-water barrier.
I believe CSignum has developed a disruptive technology as potentially impactful as optical communications.”EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSignum, a leading innovator in underwater and underground communications, has announced £1 million of additional funding from a consortium of US investors. The consortium is led by prominent venture capital investors and entrepreneurs who recognize the company’s significant technological achievements.
— Rob Soni
This investment marks a key milestone as the company expands the commercial reach of its patented technology used to wirelessly connect networks above the surface with submerged and underground IoT sensors and devices.
Lead Investor and Director Rob Soni said,
“It is truly gratifying to have successful and oversubscribed financing come together in such a short period of time. This is a world-class consortium of entrepreneurs and executives who have achieved an aggregate M&A and IPO value of over $30B.”
Mr. Soni added, “New communication modalities occur infrequently and often result in multi-billion-dollar outcomes. I believe CSignum has developed a disruptive technology as potentially impactful as optical communications.”
Innovative Technology for a Connected World
CSignum's unique technology enables reliable communications underwater, underground and through the air-water barrier. This capability addresses long-standing challenges faced by marine research, environmental monitoring, defense and industrial sectors to monitor sensors below the water’s surface or in underground locations. Communications through the water’s surface is not possible using existing wireless techniques and is a significant barrier to the effective retrieval of sensor data. CSignum is now poised to enable new opportunities in freshwater, coastal and ocean monitoring and underground sensor applications using CSignum’s electromagnetic field signaling (EMFS).
Funding to Fuel Growth and Expansion
The newly acquired funds will be directed towards further commercialization of CSignum’s recently launched products. CSignum plans to scale its operations and extend market reach to address the growing demand for products worldwide.
Meet CSignum at Oceanology International in London (stand Q390)
CSignum will be presenting its innovative solutions at the upcoming Oceanology International Conference in London, 12-14 March. This event is a premier gathering for ocean technology and marine communities, offering an excellent opportunity to see CSignum technology in action and meet the team. The attendees are looking forward to connecting with industry professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts who share their passion for the underwater world.
For more information, please visit the company website: www.csignum.com
