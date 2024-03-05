Popular Cannabis Soft Gel Producer Life is Chill Promotes Francis Baczek to President and Adds Quon Moore to the Team
After collaborating closely with Francis Baczek over the past few years, I've witnessed his remarkable people skills, profound knowledge, and keen understanding of our products and the cannabis space.”PAYSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ally Biotech, a science-based company and provider of leading-edge bioactive delivery solutions for cannabinoids, today announced the promotion of Francis Baczek and the addition of a new team member, Quon Moore. To meet the growing customer base the company’s Chill Pill products have garnered, Baczek has been promoted to president of the company and Moore has been hired as the new client relations specialist.
Baczek, who joined the team in 2021, previously served as Life Is Chill’s vice president of business development. His excellent management skills, in addition to his extensive background working with chefs across the United States and developing edibles for Uncle Herb’s, make him a powerful member of the Life Is Chill team and a natural choice as the company’s new president.
"After collaborating closely with Francis Baczek over the past few years, I've witnessed firsthand his remarkable people skills, profound knowledge, and keen understanding of our products and the cannabis space,” said Star Simmons, co-founder and director at Ally Biotech. “His strategic thinking and dedication have been instrumental in our success. Elevating him to the position of president is not just a recognition of his accomplishments but a strategic move for Life Is Chill. With his leadership, we are confident in steering the company towards new heights of innovation and growth."
Quon Moore joins the team with over 20 years of experience in client relations and a background in product development for the cannabis space. As the new client relations specialist, Moore will build and maintain important relationships as well as provide tailored solutions to client needs across all sectors.
“I am honored to be named president and lead the company through its next stage of growth. With the newest addition of Quon Moore, a skilled and dynamic professional, I am confident we have a strong team equipped to take on the next steps,” said Baczek.
The recent updates to the Life Is Chill team come after a year of growth and success for the cannabis soft gel producers. According to data from Headset in 2023, Chill Pill is the top brand for cannabis consumers in Arizona. Seniors and canna-curious users are especially drawn to the products for their consistency, quality, and ease of use. The precision-dosed, sugar-free pills prevent users from overconsuming–a common concern for senior cannabis users.
Life Is Chill produces a wide variety of Chill Pills to meet the needs of all consumers, with Anytime for calm and clear effects; Daytime for focus and alertness; Flextime for relief to recharge; Lifetime for balance and harmony; Nighttime for relaxation and tranquility; Extreme Nighttime and Daytime for stronger effects; and the newest addition, Resintime, for uplifting energy.
Life Is Chill Products are sold in dozens of dispensaries across Arizona. For more information, visit LifeisChill.com.
About Life is Chill™
Life is Chill™ is the creator of the Arizona-based Chill Pill™ soft-gel brand, an expansive line of easy-to-swallow THC soft gels for the cannabis industry. Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills are easy to absorb and metabolize and come in various strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed. Chill Pill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, a company committed to harnessing the power of science to create innovative THC products, such as their patented Lipofusion® technology. For more information on the company and product line, visit lifeischill.com.
