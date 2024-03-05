Counterflow operations changed at George Massey Tunnel

CANADA, March 5 - People using the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 are advised of a change to rush-hour counterflow operations beginning Monday, March 11, 2024, as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure upgrades the system.

The existing electronic lane-control system will be offline for four weeks beginning March 11 and will be replaced with manual counterflow operations.

During peak commuting times, traffic-control crews will manually install the counterflow using a combination of traffic-control vehicles, traffic-control personnel and traffic devices, such as cones and barriers, to safely guide traffic using the tunnel.

The manual counterflow will be in place from approximately 5:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., and 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, the same time windows currently in place.

To complete the change to the new system, full overnight closures of the tunnel and approaches will take place from April 4 until April 8. Closure details and detours will be announced later in March.

During this period of manual counterflow operations, drivers are asked to use caution, obey the posted speed limit, watch for traffic-control personnel and check DriveBC for updates: https://www.DriveBC.ca